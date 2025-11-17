11/16/25: Clear Night in Rutherford County, Cools to 47°F

By
Source Staff
-
0
29

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather conditions are clear with a temperature of 47.3°F. Winds are gentle at 4.5 mph, and there has been no precipitation.

Earlier today, the area experienced a higher temperature of 66.9°F and a low of 44.8°F during the night. Wind speeds reached up to 11.6 mph, but the chance of precipitation remained low at 6%, resulting in no recorded rainfall under overcast skies.

For tonight, the forecast remains clear with temperatures expected to stay around the low of 44.8°F. Wind speeds will continue to be mild, peaking at around 4.6 mph. There is no chance of precipitation anticipated during the night.

These conditions provide a stable and dry evening suitable for typical nighttime activities in Rutherford County.

Today’s Details

High
67°F
Low
45°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
36%
UV Index
4 (Moderate)
Precip
6% chance · 0 in
Now
47°F · feels 40°F
Sunrise
6:23am
Sunset
4:37pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 67°F 45°F Overcast
Monday 62°F 37°F Overcast
Tuesday 73°F 46°F Drizzle: dense
Wednesday 68°F 58°F Drizzle: light
Thursday 69°F 58°F Rain showers: slight
Friday 69°F 62°F Rain: slight
Saturday 70°F 54°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR