11/16/25: Clear Night in Rutherford County, Cools to 47°F

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather conditions are clear with a temperature of 47.3°F. Winds are gentle at 4.5 mph, and there has been no precipitation.

Earlier today, the area experienced a higher temperature of 66.9°F and a low of 44.8°F during the night. Wind speeds reached up to 11.6 mph, but the chance of precipitation remained low at 6%, resulting in no recorded rainfall under overcast skies.

For tonight, the forecast remains clear with temperatures expected to stay around the low of 44.8°F. Wind speeds will continue to be mild, peaking at around 4.6 mph. There is no chance of precipitation anticipated during the night.

These conditions provide a stable and dry evening suitable for typical nighttime activities in Rutherford County.

Today’s Details High 67°F Low 45°F Wind 12 mph Humidity 36% UV Index 4 (Moderate) Precip 6% chance · 0 in Now 47°F · feels 40°F Sunrise 6:23am Sunset 4:37pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 67°F 45°F Overcast Monday 62°F 37°F Overcast Tuesday 73°F 46°F Drizzle: dense Wednesday 68°F 58°F Drizzle: light Thursday 69°F 58°F Rain showers: slight Friday 69°F 62°F Rain: slight Saturday 70°F 54°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email