11/16/25: Clear Night in Rutherford County, Cools to 47°F

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather conditions are clear with a temperature of 47.3°F. Winds are gentle at 4.5 mph, and there has been no precipitation.
Earlier today, the area experienced a higher temperature of 66.9°F and a low of 44.8°F during the night. Wind speeds reached up to 11.6 mph, but the chance of precipitation remained low at 6%, resulting in no recorded rainfall under overcast skies.
For tonight, the forecast remains clear with temperatures expected to stay around the low of 44.8°F. Wind speeds will continue to be mild, peaking at around 4.6 mph. There is no chance of precipitation anticipated during the night.
These conditions provide a stable and dry evening suitable for typical nighttime activities in Rutherford County.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|67°F
|45°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|62°F
|37°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|73°F
|46°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Wednesday
|68°F
|58°F
|Drizzle: light
|Thursday
|69°F
|58°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Friday
|69°F
|62°F
|Rain: slight
|Saturday
|70°F
|54°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
