Monday, May 25, 2026
No menu items!
Home Weather 5/25/26: Minor Dense Fog Advisory; Overcast with current temp 69, high 80,...

5/25/26: Minor Dense Fog Advisory; Overcast with current temp 69, high 80, low 68, chance of slight rain this afternoon.

By
Source Staff
-
0
21
Dense Fog Advisory

* WHAT…Visibility one-half to one-quarter mile in dense fog.

* WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.

From 2026-05-25T09:08:00+00:00 · until 2026-05-25T15:00:00+00:00 · Source: NWS Nashville TN

Minor Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 10 AM CDT this morning for Rutherford County. Current conditions at 6:51 AM indicate a temperature of 68.9°F with a light wind from the southeast at 1 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation. The sky is overcast.

Today, expect a high of 79.7°F with a low of 67.5°F. Winds may reach up to 5.1 mph, and there is a 30% chance of slightly varying rainfall, with a total expected precipitation of 0.12 in. This evening, temperatures will cool down to a low of 71.4°F, maintaining overcast conditions.

As mentioned earlier, the Minor Dense Fog Advisory may lead to reduced visibility, potentially making driving hazardous until 10 AM CDT. Please exercise caution if you have travel plans this morning.

Today's Details

High
80°F
Low
67°F
Wind
5 mph
Humidity
96%
UV Index
4 (Moderate)
Precip
30% chance · 0.12 in
Now
69°F · feels 75°F
Sunrise
5:33am
Sunset
7:51pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 80°F 67°F Rain: slight
Tuesday 80°F 70°F Rain: moderate
Wednesday 80°F 68°F Rain showers: moderate
Thursday 83°F 66°F Rain showers: slight
Friday 80°F 67°F Rain showers: slight
Saturday 68°F 58°F Rain: slight
Sunday 70°F 54°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

wrong short-code parameters for ads

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

CONNECT

Contact Us
(615) 237-8600

 

Follow Us

© Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.

×