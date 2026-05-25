5/25/26: Minor Dense Fog Advisory; Overcast with current temp 69, high 80, low 68, chance of slight rain this afternoon.

Dense Fog Advisory * WHAT…Visibility one-half to one-quarter mile in dense fog. * WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN…Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS…Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.

Minor Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 10 AM CDT this morning for Rutherford County. Current conditions at 6:51 AM indicate a temperature of 68.9°F with a light wind from the southeast at 1 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation. The sky is overcast.

Today, expect a high of 79.7°F with a low of 67.5°F. Winds may reach up to 5.1 mph, and there is a 30% chance of slightly varying rainfall, with a total expected precipitation of 0.12 in. This evening, temperatures will cool down to a low of 71.4°F, maintaining overcast conditions.

As mentioned earlier, the Minor Dense Fog Advisory may lead to reduced visibility, potentially making driving hazardous until 10 AM CDT. Please exercise caution if you have travel plans this morning.

Today's Details High 80°F Low 67°F Wind 5 mph Humidity 96% UV Index 4 (Moderate) Precip 30% chance · 0.12 in Now 69°F · feels 75°F Sunrise 5:33am Sunset 7:51pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 80°F 67°F Rain: slight Tuesday 80°F 70°F Rain: moderate Wednesday 80°F 68°F Rain showers: moderate Thursday 83°F 66°F Rain showers: slight Friday 80°F 67°F Rain showers: slight Saturday 68°F 58°F Rain: slight Sunday 70°F 54°F Overcast

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