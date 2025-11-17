6 Live Shows this Week- November 17, 2025

Here are six live shows to attend this week.
1Scott Hamilton & Friends
Sunday, November 23, 4 pm
Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville
This year’s lineup is legendary with an all-star band for one night only featuring Jason Derlatka (Journey), Jason Scheff (Chicago), John Elefante (Kansas), Kevin Cronin (REO Speedwagon), Mike Reno (Loverboy), and Wally Palmar (The Romantics) and returning house band Sixwire.
These music greats will deliver the soundtrack of a generation LIVE while the most celebrated figure skaters take the ice for gravity-defying flips, jaw-dropping spins and routines that combine raw athleticism and grace with rock music’s biggest hits.
Find tickets here.
2Drake White’s Benefit for the Brain
Monday, November 17, 7:30 pm
Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep. John Lewis Way, Nashville
In August 2019, White collapsed on stage due to a hemorrhagic stroke, and doctors told him he might never perform again. After undergoing a series of operations to repair his Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) and months of physiotherapy, White has proved them wrong, returning to the road to spread his incredible positivity to his fans. White created this benefit with special guests, Riley Green, Jon Pardi, and Kassi Ashton.
Find tickets here.
3The Band Camino
Saturday, November 22, 7:30 pm
The Pinnacle, 910 Exchange Lane, Nashville
The Nashville-based Band Camino will bring the Never Always World Tour to The Pinnacle this week. Known for their blend of alternative rock and electric pop, it’s band to put on your list to see live.
Find tickets here.
4Franklin Theatre Songwriters Series
Thursday, November 20, 7:30 pm
Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin
The Franklin Theatre Songwriter Series takes place this week with Matt Rogers, Caanan Smith, and Abram Dean. Since moving to Nashville in 2006, Rogers has built a catalog of songs that’ve been recorded by Tim McGraw, Luke Bryan, Lainey Wilson, Cole Swindell, Dustin Lynch, Darius Rucker, Eli Young Band, Nate Smith, Justin Moore, Chris Young, Dylan Scott, Matt Stell, Mitchell Tenpenny, Randall King, and Chris Janson. Smith has penned songs for Jason Aldean, Cody Johnson, Florida Georgia Line, HIXTAPE feat. Morgan Wallen and HARDY, Cole Swindell, and Tyler Hubbard’s latest #1 “Park.”
Find tickets here.
5The Elovaters
Wednesday, November 19, 7 pm
Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue N, Nashville
A progressive roots band, The Elovaters, are bringing their tour to Brooklyn Bowl. Special guests will be Kash’d Out and Coyote Island.
Find tickets here.
6Jazz Presents An Evening with Sarah Alli
Thursday, November 20, 8 pm
Analog, 1808 West End Avenue, Nashville
Sarah Aili is a multi-genre artist known for her work in music, theater, and storytelling. Recognized by Nashville Scene as one of the city’s top actors for her roles in Waitress and Indecent with Nashville Rep., she continues to dive into new creative projects, including her collaboration with Radney Foster on a one-woman play with music, Back in Birmingham.
Find tickets here.
