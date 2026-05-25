New Music this Week- May 25, 2026

3 Walker Montgomery

Walker Montgomery tips his hat to the hopeless romantics with his new single, “I Don’t Think I Will,” out now.

The ballad taps into that all-too-common feeling of meeting the one who might actually be the one and grappling with how real those feelings are, knowing this time there’s just no turning back. The song, written by Doug Johnson and produced by Bart Butler, perfectly captures that moment of surrender when the heart wins out over the head once and for all.

Take a listen here.