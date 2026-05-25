New Music this Week- May 25, 2026

Here is new music for this week, some names you will recognize while others you might want to explore.
1Reba McEntire
Continuing to roll out a new music capsule each month, Reba McEntire delivers the second installment, Hurt Like That – EP, today (5/22) via MCA. Written by Kellys Collins and Casey Wood, the Dave Cobb-produced title track proves no one has sung about heartbreak over the last 50 years quite like she has.
Take a listen here.
2Elizabeth Nichols
Elizabeth Nichols is officially sounding the alarm with the release of her infectious new single, “Paul Revere,” available everywhere now. Inspired by Henry Wadsworth Longfellow’s iconic poem “Paul Revere’s Ride,” the clever, high-energy anthem transforms a cornerstone of American literature into a modern-day warning call for women everywhere: the losers are coming.
Take a listen here.
3Walker Montgomery
Walker Montgomery tips his hat to the hopeless romantics with his new single, “I Don’t Think I Will,” out now.
The ballad taps into that all-too-common feeling of meeting the one who might actually be the one and grappling with how real those feelings are, knowing this time there’s just no turning back. The song, written by Doug Johnson and produced by Bart Butler, perfectly captures that moment of surrender when the heart wins out over the head once and for all.
Take a listen here.
4Brandi Carlile
Brandi Carlile’s new song, “Life On The Run,” is out now. Written with Aaron Dessner and produced by Carlile, Dessner, and Andrew Watt, the song finds Carlile turning inward with a renewed sense of discovery and adventure.
The release coincides with the launch of a new partnership between Carlile and the National Park Foundation, the nation’s most trusted way for people to support national parks, to raise critical funds to preserve and protect these cherished places across the country.
Take a listen here.
5Julia Cole
Julia Cole officially enters her boldest era yet with the release of her highly anticipated new album, Love You To Death, available everywhere now. Winning over millions with her razor-sharp storytelling and the relatable best-friend spirit behind what her fans call “Sisterhood Country,” the new project is fearless, dynamic, and unapologetic.
Take a listen here.
6Tyler Hubbard
Tyler Hubbard returns with his brand-new single “Land” via MCA. The release marks the beginning of a new chapter for the multi-platinum entertainer, with more new music coming soon.
“My new song, ‘Land,’ is about overcoming the hurdles of curveballs life throws our way. We’ve all faced tough seasons that force us to dig deep and trust that even when our plans fall apart, God’s plans are still at work,” says Hubbard. “I hope this song resonates with you and brings hope to anyone walking through a difficult time.”
Take a listen here.
7Drew Baldridge
Drew Baldridge releases an acoustic version of his current radio hit “Rebel.”
“I wrote this song after noticing how often the wrong things get glorified,” said Baldridge. “Doing the right thing can feel rebellious, and I hope fans – and one day my sons – see that being a rebel here is actually a good thing. The song celebrates doing the right thing even when it’s not the ‘cool’ or easy choice.”
Take a listen here.
8Aaron Lewis
Multi-platinum country artist and STAIND frontman Aaron Lewis today announced the upcoming release of his latest solo album, Give My Country Back, arriving July 17. The title track “Give My Country Back” is out now.
“That’s life’s struggle right there,” Lewis says. “You are the master of your own destiny, and everything happens because of your actions — whether you want to admit it or not. Self-ownership is a huge thing to learn how to do in this life, and it’s always an internal battle.”
Take a listen here.
9Kylie Morgan
Kylie Morgan dropped the official music video for “Love & Country Music.” Directed by Mike Young, the video stars rising country artist Kaleb Sanders as the ex, and they didn’t need to look far to cast: he’s already out on the road with Kylie, opening select Healed Cowgirl World Tour dates. The video leans into the comedy at the heart of the song — every time Kaleb and his new girlfriend show up somewhere, so does Kylie.
Take a listen here.
10Theo Lawerence
Theo Lawrence returns with “You’ve Got What It Takes,” a new original that conjures the romantic swirl of a chance springtime encounter. “A guy is walking through town and runs into the girl he loves,” describes the Paris-born, Texas-based musician.
Take a listen here.
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