Dateline: Smyrna, TN, formerly of Gleason

The family of Zachary A. Jones will have private services at Brummitt McKenzie Funeral Home, and interment is at Tumbling Creek Cemetery.

Mr. Jones, 34 years old, died at Tri-Star StoneCrest Medical Center on May 20, 2026. He is a member of Tumbling Creek Baptist Church, a graduate of McKenzie High School Class of 2010, and a CT Technician at St. Thomas Rutherford. Born on February 27, 1992, in McKenzie, to Jerry L. Jones and Teresa Scott Jones.

He is survived by his partner Kirk Harris of Smyrna, a son Maxwell Jones of Camden, his parents Jerry and Teresa Jones of Gleason, a brother Craig (Ashley) Jones of Gleason, maternal grandparents Odean and Ruby Scott of Henry, and two nephews, Braxton Jones and Hunter Jones.

He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Paul and Barbara Jones.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked you to consider donating to Autism Awareness.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Brummitt McKenzie Funeral Home.

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