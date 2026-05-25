Mr. Jeffrey Panya, age 45, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Thursday, May 21, 2026. He was born in Seattle, WA and was a 1999 graduate of Pearl Cohn High School. Jeff enjoyed comics, various forms of anime, and video arts.

Jeff is survived by his parents, Nam and Bouapeth Panya; siblings, Katethong Keovilay, Bobby Panya, and Tony Panya and his wife Madison; and nieces and nephews, Scottie, Paulina, Pebbles, Katie, Khloe, Pierce, and Penelope.

Visitation with the family will be Saturday, May 30, 2026 from 12:00 noon until 2:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. A Traditional Lao Funeral Service will be held Saturday, May 30, 2026 at 2:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel.

Funeral Services Provided By Woodfin Funeral Chapel – Murfreesboro

1488 Lascassas Pike, Murfreesboro, TN 37130

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This obituary was published by Woodfin Funeral Chapel – Murfreesboro.

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