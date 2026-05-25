Peggy Gum Lowe, passed away on May 22, 2026 at the age of 94. She was born on March 27, 1932, in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, William Lois and Mattie Lou Gum and husband, Clarence Lowe, the love of her life. They married on February 16, 1953 and celebrated 47 years of marriage just before his death in 2000.

Peggy is survived by her sister, Martha Rolman; her sons, Barry (Carol) Lowe, Mark (Donna) Lowe; her grandchildren, Brian (Sloan) Lowe, Lindsey (Taylor) Sutherland, Austin (Erin) Lowe and her seven precious great-grandchildren, Weston, Parker, Ivy, Skyler, Walker, Millie, and Lainey.

Peggy attended Murray Elementary and Middle schools. She graduated from Kittrell High School where she exceeded in academics as valedictorian of her senior class. She cherished her memories playing basketball where she excelled on the middle school and high school teams.

A loving wife, selfless mother, devoted friend, and the best “Nanny” ever. Peggy was known for her kindness, warm heart, and her wonderful cooking. A favorite for all was her Sunday night country cooking with the family. Peggy loved her family fiercely and was endlessly proud of each and every one. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with those she loved. Peggy was especially proud of the Lowe family farm which recently earned the distinguished recognition of Century Farm. Clarence, Peggy and the whole family took pride in making the farm beautiful over the last 50 years. Peggy was a member of Rock Hill Church of Christ for many years.

Peggy will be deeply missed, forever cherished, and lovingly remembered by all who knew her.

Visitation will be held at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home on Friday, May 29, 2026 from 11:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM with Tony Holt officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email