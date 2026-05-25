Charles Jerry Gibson, Jr., age 60, of Smyrna, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 19, 2026.

A native of Bradley County, Tennessee, Jerry was the beloved son of the late Charles Jerry Gibson, Sr. and Mitzi Lawson Gibson, who survives him. He was also preceded in death by David “Red” Lawson, Charles Edward Gibson, Florence Swafford Lawson, and Edna Mae Gregg.

Jerry devoted his life to faith, family, and hard work. He was a faithful member of LifePoint Church in Smyrna, a proud graduate of Middle Tennessee State University, and retired from Nissan in 2025 after many years of dedicated service and friendships that he cherished deeply.

Above all else, Jerry was a devoted husband, father, son, brother, and friend whose kindness, humor, steady presence, and love for others left a lasting impact on everyone who knew him.

In addition to his mother, Mitzi Gibson, he is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Tonya Gibson; daughter, Alexis Biggs and her husband, C.J. Biggs; granddaughters, Florence Biggs and Selah Biggs; son, Charles Jerry Gibson III and his wife, McKenzie Gibson; granddaughter, Briley Gibson; sister, Wendee Gibson; niece, Breelee Starr; great-nephew, Mox Lynn; sister, Kim deRoos and her husband, Timothy deRoos; and many extended family members and friends who will forever cherish his memory.

Visitation with the Gibson family will be held at LifePoint Church in Smyrna on Thursday, May 28, 2026, from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m.

A second visitation will be held on Sunday, May 31, 2026, at Companion Funeral Home in Cleveland, Tennessee from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service beginning at 1:00 p.m. with Charles Joseph Biggs officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Smyrna arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Funeral Chapels. An online guestbook is available for the Gibson family at http://www.woodfinchapel.com.

You are encouraged to share a memory of Jerry and/or your personal condolences with his family by visiting his memorial webpage and guestbook at www.companionfunerals.com. Companion Funeral Home and the Cody family are honored to assist his family with these Cleveland, TN arrangements.

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This obituary was published by Compassion Funeral & Cremation Services.

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