Robert “Bob” Paredes, age 82 of Spring Hill, TN, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. Born in Staten Island, NY, he was the son of the late Victor and Elizabeth Paredes.

Bob is survived by his wife, Lynne Paredes of Spring Hill, TN; sons, Rob Paredes and his wife Michelle Paredes of Valrico, FL, Christopher Paredes and his wife Erin Paredes of Spring Hill, TN; nephew David Paredes and his wife Heather Paredes of Eagle, ID; niece Debbie Bankston of Eagle, ID; and grandchildren David, Cindy, Wyatt and Wiley Paredes.

Bob earned both his bachelor’s degree and master’s degree from Memphis State University, where he met his future wife, Lynne. After graduation, Bob took a job with the United Service Organization (the USO), which took Bob and Lynne to Greece, Germany and Japan. After leaving the USO, Bob began to work for Federal Express, which he did for 24 years until his retirement. Bob relocated to Tennessee with Lynne where he became a member of St Marks United Methodist Church.

Bob will be inurned in the St. Marks United Methodist Church Columbarium in Murfreesboro during a private service. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to either St Marks United Methodist Church or to the USO in memory of Bob.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Funeral Chapels, and an online guestbook is available for the Paredes family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Woodfin Funeral Chapel – Murfreesboro.

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