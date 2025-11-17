New Music this Week- Novmeber 17, 2025

If you’re looking for new music, we’ve created a list of established artists you may know and new artists you might want to explore.
1Maddox Batson
On the heels of announcing his worldwide tour for early 2026, Maddox Batson releases his Home For The Holidays bundle with two renditions of Christmas staples: “I’ll Be Home For Christmas” and “Last Christmas.”
“Christmas is HUGE at my house. We’re the family that puts the tree up early, watches Elf and Home Alone on repeat and blasts Christmas music like it’s our job! It’s always been my favorite holiday – the one that takes me back to going over to my Nana and Papa’s house and spending quality time with my family,” says Batson. “This year, I wanted to put my own spin on two of my all-time favorites – ‘I’ll Be Home For Christmas’ and ‘Last Christmas.’ Hope y’all love ’em as much as I loved making ’em. Happy Holidays and see you out there on the road in 2026!”
Take a listen here.
2Little Big Town
Beloved country quartet Little Big Town ushers in the holiday season with the surprise release of a new Christmas song, “The Innkeeper,” out now via MCA. Produced by Little Big Town and mixed and engineered by Gena Johnson at Nashville’s Sound Emporium Studios, the heartfelt ballad is available digitally today and featured on the group’s acclaimed 2024 holiday album The Christmas Record, originally produced by GRAMMY Award-winner Dave Cobb.
Take a listen here.
3Ashley Cooke
Big Loud Records / Back Blocks Music’s powerhouse country artist, songwriter and breakout star, Ashley Cooke, releases her brand-new project, ace. The project bridges the gap between her debut and sophomore albums, spanning nine deeply personal tracks and featuring five brand-new songs.
Take a listen here.
4NeedtoBreathe
Award-winning, multi-platinum band NEEDTOBREATHE has released their new track “Where You Call Home” via MCA. Produced by GRAMMY-winner Dave Cobb, the track reflects a bittersweet longing for one’s place in this world, anchored by rich harmonies and delicate instrumentation.
Take a listen here.
5Luke Bryan-Ella Langley
Five-time Entertainer of The Year winner Luke Bryan is releasing new music just in time for the Holidays, Luke Bryan Christmas. The three-song EP is out today and features a collaboration with award-winning-singer-songwriter Ella Langley, “Winter Wonderland.”
Take a listen here.
6Vince Gill
For Vince Gill, a project like 50 Years From Home (MCA)—a year-long set of monthly EPs commemorating his departure from his native Oklahoma for a music career that became legendary—is deeply personal.
And, how could it not be? “I’m drawn to melancholy,” Gill explains. “I’m drawn to sad songs probably way more than the zippity do-dahs, as Townes Van Zant would say. He said, ‘There’s only two kinds of music, the blues and the zippity do-dah. I don’t do zippity do-dah.’ I think I fall into that category, too,” he adds with a smile.
On the second EP of the series, Secondhand Smoke, out today, Gill is sentimental and nostalgic, yet also outward-looking, examining big issues and addressing some tough questions, albeit from the same humanistic perspective he’s brought to all his work. The EP contains six never-released songs along with the Gill classic “Tryin’ To Get Over You.”
Take a listen here.
7Carly Pearce
GRAMMY, CMA & ACM Award-winning Country star Carly Pearce faces the reality of reaching goals head-on with today’s release of her vulnerable new single “Dream Come True” via Big Machine Records.
A striking reflection on the price of success, “Dream Come True” pulls back the curtain on dedicating yourself to climbing the ladder, and the sacrifices made with each step.
“I wrote ‘Dream Come True’ about the sacrifices we make when chasing our dreams,” said Pearce. “If you’ve ever felt that push and pull, know that you’re not alone. Writing this song has allowed me to return to my original dream, to reconnect with my roots and why I first fell in love with singing Country music.”
Take a listen here.
8Nate Smith- Tyler Hubbard
MULTI-PLATINUM hitmaker Nate Smith shares his “After Midnight” (Sony Music Nashville) release hitmaker Tyler Hubbard.
“Having a song with Tyler Hubbard is bucket list for me since I have always been a huge fan of his voice, energy, and songwriting,” shares Smith. “When I first heard ‘After Midnight,’ I was immediately hooked because it embodies everything I love in a song, and it’s just so freakin’ fun. I can’t wait for the world to hear it!”
Hubbard adds, “I’m so excited and honored to be featured on this song. I love Nate, and getting to work with him has made me love him even more. He’s as good as they come and this song is a good-time anthem that I can’t wait to live out and play live. I hope the world has as much fun jamming to this one as we did making it.”
Take a.listen here.
9Kaitlin Butts
Acclaimed Nashville-based singer, songwriter and performer Kaitlin Butts continues a banner year with the release of her highly anticipated new EP, Yeehaw Sessions, available now.
Butts gave fans an early taste of the collection late last month with her reflective and emotionally charged rendition of the Jimmy Eat World classic “The Middle,” which has already earned widespread acclaim.
Take a listen here.
10Presley & Taylor
Country newcomers Presley & Taylor today release “OUT OF THIS DODGE” an edgier tune from the Connecticut-bred charmers. Written by Presley & Taylor, Sam Blasko, Claire Carruthers and Brent McCollough, the rebellious track captures the turmoil of knowing it’s time to leave a relationship and pulling the trigger. Employing a classic Country turn of phrase to “get out of dodge,” the song finds the narrator running from the truth, like they’re running from the cops.
Take a listen here.
11Chayce Beckham
2025 Opry NextStage artist and #1 hitmaker Chayce Beckham returns with the romantic “Holdin’ You, Lovin’ You.” Currently out on tour with Warren Zeiders, the PLATINUM-selling newlywed surprised his wife with the tender ballad when he proposed.
“This is such a special song for us. It’s about holding onto the ones you love,” shares Beckham.
Take a listen here.
