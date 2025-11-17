New Music this Week- Novmeber 17, 2025

1 Maddox Batson

On the heels of announcing his worldwide tour for early 2026, Maddox Batson releases his Home For The Holidays bundle with two renditions of Christmas staples: “I’ll Be Home For Christmas” and “Last Christmas.”

“Christmas is HUGE at my house. We’re the family that puts the tree up early, watches Elf and Home Alone on repeat and blasts Christmas music like it’s our job! It’s always been my favorite holiday – the one that takes me back to going over to my Nana and Papa’s house and spending quality time with my family,” says Batson. “This year, I wanted to put my own spin on two of my all-time favorites – ‘I’ll Be Home For Christmas’ and ‘Last Christmas.’ Hope y’all love ’em as much as I loved making ’em. Happy Holidays and see you out there on the road in 2026!”

Take a listen here.