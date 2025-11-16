11/16/25: Clear Sky and Cool Evening 56.7°F in Rutherford County

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 56.7°F and a light breeze at 5.8 mph. There is no precipitation currently recorded.

Earlier today, the area experienced a mix of overcast conditions with temperatures peaking at 66.9°F and winds reaching up to 11.6 mph. The chance of precipitation remained low at 6%, with no rainfall recorded.

Tonight, the skies are expected to remain clear with the temperature dropping to a low of 44.6°F. Winds will decrease slightly, maintaining speeds up to 5.5 mph. There is no chance of precipitation during the nighttime hours.

Residents can expect these calm conditions to continue into the night with no weather alerts or warnings currently issued for the area.

Today’s Details

High
67°F
Low
45°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
25%
UV Index
4 (Moderate)
Precip
6% chance · 0 in
Now
57°F · feels 49°F
Sunrise
6:23am
Sunset
4:37pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 67°F 45°F Overcast
Monday 62°F 37°F Overcast
Tuesday 73°F 43°F Drizzle: dense
Wednesday 68°F 58°F Drizzle: light
Thursday 74°F 61°F Rain showers: moderate
Friday 71°F 60°F Drizzle: light
Saturday 67°F 54°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

