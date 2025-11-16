11/16/25: Clear Sky and Cool Evening 56.7°F in Rutherford County

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 56.7°F and a light breeze at 5.8 mph. There is no precipitation currently recorded.

Earlier today, the area experienced a mix of overcast conditions with temperatures peaking at 66.9°F and winds reaching up to 11.6 mph. The chance of precipitation remained low at 6%, with no rainfall recorded.

Tonight, the skies are expected to remain clear with the temperature dropping to a low of 44.6°F. Winds will decrease slightly, maintaining speeds up to 5.5 mph. There is no chance of precipitation during the nighttime hours.

Residents can expect these calm conditions to continue into the night with no weather alerts or warnings currently issued for the area.

Today’s Details High 67°F Low 45°F Wind 12 mph Humidity 25% UV Index 4 (Moderate) Precip 6% chance · 0 in Now 57°F · feels 49°F Sunrise 6:23am Sunset 4:37pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 67°F 45°F Overcast Monday 62°F 37°F Overcast Tuesday 73°F 43°F Drizzle: dense Wednesday 68°F 58°F Drizzle: light Thursday 74°F 61°F Rain showers: moderate Friday 71°F 60°F Drizzle: light Saturday 67°F 54°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

