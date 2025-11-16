11/16/25: Clear Sky and Cool Evening 56.7°F in Rutherford County

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 56.7°F and a light breeze at 5.8 mph. There is no precipitation currently recorded.
Earlier today, the area experienced a mix of overcast conditions with temperatures peaking at 66.9°F and winds reaching up to 11.6 mph. The chance of precipitation remained low at 6%, with no rainfall recorded.
Tonight, the skies are expected to remain clear with the temperature dropping to a low of 44.6°F. Winds will decrease slightly, maintaining speeds up to 5.5 mph. There is no chance of precipitation during the nighttime hours.
Residents can expect these calm conditions to continue into the night with no weather alerts or warnings currently issued for the area.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|67°F
|45°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|62°F
|37°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|73°F
|43°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Wednesday
|68°F
|58°F
|Drizzle: light
|Thursday
|74°F
|61°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Friday
|71°F
|60°F
|Drizzle: light
|Saturday
|67°F
|54°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
