5/25/26: Overcast with a high of 78 and light drizzle; currently 77, low tonight 70, breeze up to 5 mph, chance of rain…

Rutherford County is currently experiencing overcast conditions with a temperature of 77.2°F. The wind is light, blowing at 2.4 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation so far.
Earlier today, the high reached 78.3°F while the low dropped to 67.6°F. For tonight, expect temperatures to fall to a low of 70.2°F, with continued overcast skies. Wind speeds could increase slightly, reaching up to 5.3 mph, and there remains a 49% chance of light drizzle.
Looking ahead, the chance of precipitation tonight stands at 49%, with a potential total of 0.01 in of rain. Conditions are expected to remain stable through to early tomorrow.
Today's Details
High
78°F
Low
68°F
Wind
5 mph
Humidity
66%
UV Index
5.8 (Moderate)
Precip
49% chance · 0.01 in
Now
77°F · feels 82°F
Sunrise
5:33am
Sunset
7:51pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|78°F
|68°F
|Drizzle: light
|Tuesday
|80°F
|69°F
|Rain: heavy
|Wednesday
|80°F
|68°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Thursday
|84°F
|66°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|75°F
|65°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Saturday
|68°F
|58°F
|Rain: moderate
|Sunday
|71°F
|50°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
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