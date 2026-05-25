5/25/26: Overcast with a high of 78 and light drizzle; currently 77, low tonight 70, breeze up to 5 mph, chance of rain…

Rutherford County is currently experiencing overcast conditions with a temperature of 77.2°F. The wind is light, blowing at 2.4 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation so far.

Earlier today, the high reached 78.3°F while the low dropped to 67.6°F. For tonight, expect temperatures to fall to a low of 70.2°F, with continued overcast skies. Wind speeds could increase slightly, reaching up to 5.3 mph, and there remains a 49% chance of light drizzle.

Looking ahead, the chance of precipitation tonight stands at 49%, with a potential total of 0.01 in of rain. Conditions are expected to remain stable through to early tomorrow.

Today's Details High 78°F Low 68°F Wind 5 mph Humidity 66% UV Index 5.8 (Moderate) Precip 49% chance · 0.01 in Now 77°F · feels 82°F Sunrise 5:33am Sunset 7:51pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 78°F 68°F Drizzle: light Tuesday 80°F 69°F Rain: heavy Wednesday 80°F 68°F Rain showers: moderate Thursday 84°F 66°F Overcast Friday 75°F 65°F Drizzle: dense Saturday 68°F 58°F Rain: moderate Sunday 71°F 50°F Overcast

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