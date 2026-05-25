Monday, May 25, 2026
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Home Weather 5/25/26: Overcast with a high of 78 and light drizzle; currently 77,...

5/25/26: Overcast with a high of 78 and light drizzle; currently 77, low tonight 70, breeze up to 5 mph, chance of rain…

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Source Staff
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Rutherford County is currently experiencing overcast conditions with a temperature of 77.2°F. The wind is light, blowing at 2.4 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation so far.

Earlier today, the high reached 78.3°F while the low dropped to 67.6°F. For tonight, expect temperatures to fall to a low of 70.2°F, with continued overcast skies. Wind speeds could increase slightly, reaching up to 5.3 mph, and there remains a 49% chance of light drizzle.

Looking ahead, the chance of precipitation tonight stands at 49%, with a potential total of 0.01 in of rain. Conditions are expected to remain stable through to early tomorrow.

Today's Details

High
78°F
Low
68°F
Wind
5 mph
Humidity
66%
UV Index
5.8 (Moderate)
Precip
49% chance · 0.01 in
Now
77°F · feels 82°F
Sunrise
5:33am
Sunset
7:51pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 78°F 68°F Drizzle: light
Tuesday 80°F 69°F Rain: heavy
Wednesday 80°F 68°F Rain showers: moderate
Thursday 84°F 66°F Overcast
Friday 75°F 65°F Drizzle: dense
Saturday 68°F 58°F Rain: moderate
Sunday 71°F 50°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

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