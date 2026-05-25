5/24/26: Mainly Clear With A Low Of 71.6°F Tonight; High Reached 76.5°F Earlier With Light Drizzle And Light Winds

The current conditions in Rutherford County at 9:30 PM feature a temperature of 71.8°F with a light wind from the southeast at 5.6 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded this evening, and the sky is mainly clear.

Earlier today, the high reached 76.5°F, while the low was 68.4°F. Winds throughout the day peaked at 11 mph, and there was a 40% chance of light drizzle, resulting in a total of 0.01 in of precipitation.

Looking ahead to tonight, temperatures are expected to drop slightly to a low of 71.6°F, with winds calming to 5.1 mph. The chance of rain tonight is reduced to 22%, and the sky will become overcast as the night progresses.

Today's Details High 76°F Low 68°F Wind 11 mph Humidity 90% UV Index 6.5 (High) Precip 40% chance · 0.01 in Now 72°F · feels 77°F Sunrise 5:33am Sunset 7:50pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 76°F 68°F Drizzle: light Monday 83°F 67°F Drizzle: light Tuesday 80°F 68°F Rain showers: moderate Wednesday 80°F 67°F Rain showers: slight Thursday 86°F 66°F Rain showers: moderate Friday 82°F 67°F Drizzle: dense Saturday 73°F 62°F Drizzle: moderate

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email