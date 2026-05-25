5/24/26: Mainly Clear With A Low Of 71.6°F Tonight; High Reached 76.5°F Earlier With Light Drizzle And Light Winds

The current conditions in Rutherford County at 9:30 PM feature a temperature of 71.8°F with a light wind from the southeast at 5.6 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded this evening, and the sky is mainly clear.
Earlier today, the high reached 76.5°F, while the low was 68.4°F. Winds throughout the day peaked at 11 mph, and there was a 40% chance of light drizzle, resulting in a total of 0.01 in of precipitation.
Looking ahead to tonight, temperatures are expected to drop slightly to a low of 71.6°F, with winds calming to 5.1 mph. The chance of rain tonight is reduced to 22%, and the sky will become overcast as the night progresses.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|76°F
|68°F
|Drizzle: light
|Monday
|83°F
|67°F
|Drizzle: light
|Tuesday
|80°F
|68°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Wednesday
|80°F
|67°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Thursday
|86°F
|66°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Friday
|82°F
|67°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Saturday
|73°F
|62°F
|Drizzle: moderate
Next 24 Hours
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