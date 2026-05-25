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Home Weather 5/24/26: Mainly Clear With A Low Of 71.6°F Tonight; High Reached 76.5°F...

5/24/26: Mainly Clear With A Low Of 71.6°F Tonight; High Reached 76.5°F Earlier With Light Drizzle And Light Winds

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Source Staff
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The current conditions in Rutherford County at 9:30 PM feature a temperature of 71.8°F with a light wind from the southeast at 5.6 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded this evening, and the sky is mainly clear.

Earlier today, the high reached 76.5°F, while the low was 68.4°F. Winds throughout the day peaked at 11 mph, and there was a 40% chance of light drizzle, resulting in a total of 0.01 in of precipitation.

Looking ahead to tonight, temperatures are expected to drop slightly to a low of 71.6°F, with winds calming to 5.1 mph. The chance of rain tonight is reduced to 22%, and the sky will become overcast as the night progresses.

Today's Details

High
76°F
Low
68°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
90%
UV Index
6.5 (High)
Precip
40% chance · 0.01 in
Now
72°F · feels 77°F
Sunrise
5:33am
Sunset
7:50pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 76°F 68°F Drizzle: light
Monday 83°F 67°F Drizzle: light
Tuesday 80°F 68°F Rain showers: moderate
Wednesday 80°F 67°F Rain showers: slight
Thursday 86°F 66°F Rain showers: moderate
Friday 82°F 67°F Drizzle: dense
Saturday 73°F 62°F Drizzle: moderate

Next 24 Hours

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