The Blackman Blaze played at home tonight against the Independence Eagles. Blackman came in after an offensive explosion last game where they put up 44 points in a win over Coffee County.

The first quarter would be scoreless as both teams were feeling each other out. Then in the second quarter the Eagles would score first to take the first lead of the game 7-0.

Independence would add another touchdown in the second quarter to take a 14 point lead. That would be all the scoring action in the first half.

In the second half, Blackman turned it over and Independence didn’t take long to capitalize on the good field position by scoring a touchdown.

After giving up another turnover, the Eagles would score again leading the Blaze 28-0. If the Blaze had any chance at a comeback they would need to start it now. However, they would have another turnover that ended their hopes.

Blackman would add a late touchdown in the fourth to make it 28-7.

The Blaze fought hard, but turnovers ended up costing them. They drop to 1-3 on the season as they lose to Independence tonight.

