NFL Vets DaQuan Jones and Anthony Firkser Bring Football Camp to Franklin

The 5th Annual Firkser & Jones Football Camp, hosted by NFL veterans DaQuan Jones and Anthony Firkser, is set for June 28, 2026, at D1 Nashville, 7115 South Springs Dr. in Franklin. The high-energy day is designed to sharpen the skills of local athletes while providing life-changing support for families in the Nashville area and beyond. More Sports News

Admission is $70 for the day and includes a t-shirt, lunch, photo and autograph opportunities, and a chance to win prizes. Every dollar raised from ticket sales and sponsorships goes directly to The Aloe Family, a Nashville-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit. Registration is available HERE.

“DaQuan and I are excited to give back to the community where we got our NFL start,” said Firkser. “We have some of the top coaches, players and trainers coming in to spend the day with the kids not only to teach them about football but to apply what they learn in their everyday lives.”

In addition to Jones and Firkser, who both played for the Tennessee Titans, coaches and mentors will include former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Kyle Trask and former Tennessee Titans tight end Thomas Odukoya. Nashville personal trainer Kevin Andres and strength and conditioning coach William Cooper, Jr. will participate as an integral part of the day.

The camp operates with a unique “One-for-One” heart. The morning session from 9 a.m. to noon is a premiere, ticketed technical clinic for students ages 7 to 17 who are serious about football – focusing on the same elite drills and mentorship used at the professional level.

After lunch, doors will be open for a second session, hosting children from local nonprofits for free. These students get a chance to be inspired, mentored and coached by NFL pros, giving them a day of joy and empowerment they will never forget.

“This camp is so important because it represents who The Aloe Family is: local leaders and mentors investing in kids, while encouraging movement, and overall health,” said Natalie Firkser, The Aloe Family founder and wife of Anthony Firkser. “Each paid registration makes it possible for a kid who can’t pay to sign up. Those who have are giving to those who need support. We love this camp and the mission behind it and are thankful for every coach, sponsor, volunteer and camper.”

The Cause: The Aloe Family

The Aloe Family works to break cycles of poverty by providing education, job skills training, and essential resources like English classes and food security to resilient families in Tennessee, Colombia, and Mexico. The organization also hosts the popular annual Masquerade Gala of Music City. Visit https://www.thealoefamily.com to learn more about the organization.

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