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Home Events Sip, Shop & Stroll: Downtown After 5 Returns to Murfreesboro

Sip, Shop & Stroll: Downtown After 5 Returns to Murfreesboro

By
Jennifer Haley
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0
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Downtown-After-5
Photo from Main Street Murfreesboro/Rutherford, Inc. Facebook

Sip, Shop & Stroll: Downtown After 5 is happening on Thursday, July 11th, 2026, in Historic Downtown Murfreesboro.

Support local shopping, dining, and entertainment while enjoying the vibrant energy of spring in historic downtown Murfreesboro.

Select shops will stay open late from 5:00 to 8:00 PM, inviting you to stroll through unique boutiques, savor delicious meals at local restaurants, and enjoy live entertainment, all while celebrating the heart of our community.

Parking is available in two downtown parking garages and in the street spaces. There is no parking time limit in the evenings or on the weekends.

More information HERE.

For more local events like Sip, Shop & Stroll: Downtown After 5, visit https://rutherfordsource.com/local-events/

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