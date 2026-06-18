Margaret “Peggi” Louise Bordash, 81, of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away peacefully on June 12, 2026.

Born in Cumberland, Maryland, Peggi was raised in Warren, Ohio, where she graduated from Warren G. Harding High School. She later attended Tennessee Vocational School and worked 25 years at the Tennessee Rehabilitation Center.

Peggi shared 60 years of marriage with her beloved husband Frank Bordash, and together they raised their family and enjoyed many adventures, including living in Rome, Italy before settling in Murfreesboro, TN where she spent the past 48 years. A faithful member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Peggi valued her faith, family, and friendships throughout her life.

Known for her quick wit and wonderful sense of humor, Peggi loved making people laugh. She enjoyed traveling, bowling, the theatre, spending time with family, and relaxing on her deck while birdwatching and being with nature. She had a special love for animals, especially cats and hummingbirds. Peggi was also known for her warm hugs, which she gave freely and generously to family, friends, and anyone who needed a little extra comfort.

She was preceded in death by her infant son, Frank Bordash, and her parents, Joseph and Catherine Sanner Kozdras. Peggi is survived by her husband, Frank Bordash; her children Mike Bordash, Pat Bordash, and Cathy Bordash Hogan (Chris); and her cherished grandchildren William, Noah, Megan, Rebecca, Drew, Ben, and Maggie.

Peggi will be remembered for her laughter, kindness, generous heart, and the joy she found in life’s simple pleasures. Her love for her family, her welcoming hugs, and her ability to bring a smile to those around her will be missed beyond measure and remembered always.

A Celebration of Life Mass will be held on August 22, 2026 at 10:00am preceded by a memorial gathering at 9:00am at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Inurnment will follow the Mass in the St. Rose of Lima Columbarium.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Peggi’s memory to Rutherford County PAWS, reflecting her lifelong love of animals.

Remembrance Prayer: God saw you getting tired and a cure was not to be, so He put his arms around you, and whispered “come to me.” With tearful eyes we watched you, and saw you pass away. Although we loved you dearly, we could not make you stay. A golden heart stopped beating, hard working hands at rest, God broke our hearts to prove to us He only takes the best.

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This obituary was published by Woodfin Funeral Chapel – Murfreesboro.

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