Vanderbilt Athletics Offers Ticket Deals for 615 Day

Nashville’s 615 Day is one of Music City’s most beloved annual traditions, and Vanderbilt Athletics is marking the occasion with several special ticket offers for Commodore fans. Coming off a historic 2025-26 season, supporters can take advantage of these deals to catch football, men’s and women’s basketball, baseball, soccer and volleyball throughout the upcoming academic year. All offers go live Monday at 6:15 a.m. and remain available until that same time on Thursday morning.

What Is Included in the Home Opener Pack?

The Home Opener Pack gives fans one ticket to each of the following events for $61.50:

Football vs. Austin Peay (Sept. 5 at 6 p.m.)

Volleyball vs. Virginia (Aug. 21 at 7 p.m.)

Soccer home opener

Men’s basketball home opener

Women’s basketball home opener

Baseball home opener

What Does the “Anchored for Her” 615 Day Deal Include?

The “Anchored for Her” 615 Day Deal offers four tickets to women’s basketball, volleyball and soccer games for $48. Fans can use all four tickets at one game or split them across multiple contests throughout the season, since the plan is completely flexible. The package includes a total of 12 tickets at just $4 per ticket, a savings of more than 60 percent.

How Can Fans Get Tickets to the Football Game Against Delaware?

The Football vs. Delaware 615 Day Deal provides tickets to Vanderbilt’s Sept. 12 matchup against Delaware for $15. The Commodores and Blue Hens will kick off at FirstBank Stadium at 3:15 p.m.

What Games Are Part of the 615 Day 3-Pack?

The 615 Day 3-Pack includes tickets to three men’s basketball home games starting at $61.50:

Wake Forest (Nov. 5)

Memphis (Nov. 10)

UCF (Nov. 20)

Tickets for these games will be located in Sections 3F and 3L and will be distributed at a later date.

How Can Fans Purchase These 615 Day Deals?

All special 615 Day deals can be purchased only through the online links provided above. More information on ticketing for all Commodore home games is available at VUCommodores.com or by contacting the Athletic Ticket Office at 615-322-4653.

Source: VUCommodores.com

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