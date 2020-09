Detectives need help identifying the woman who took out a $1,800 loan using someone else’s personal identifying information. She then cashed the loan check at a check-cashing institution.

The woman has some sort of tattoo on her right shoulder and another on the inside of her right wrist.

If you have any information that can help solve this case, please contact Detective Earl Crow at 629-201-5504 or email [email protected].

