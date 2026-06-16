Titans Sign DE Jalyn Holmes, C Andre James While Parting Ways With Two Others

NASHVILLE – The Titans have signed defensive end Jalyn Holmes and center Andre James. More Sports News

Also on Tuesday, the Titans waived/injured defensive lineman C.J. Ravenell and released center Trey Hill.

Holmes, who played in college at Ohio State, was drafted in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Vikings. In his career he’s spent time with the Vikings, Saints, Giants, Bears, Jets and most recently the Commanders. The 6-foot-5, 283-pound Holmes has played in 65 career games, with 15 starts, and he’s been credited with 104 tackles, 13 tackles for a loss and four sacks.

James, who played at UCLA, joined the Raiders as an undrafted free agent in 2019, and he played from 2019-2024 with the Raiders before playing last season with the Chargers. The 6-foot-4, 300-pound James has played in 106 career games, with 61 starts. He played in 17 games, with one start, in 2025.

The Titans kick off minicamp on Tuesday. Source: Tennesseetitans.com

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