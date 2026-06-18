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Home Obituaries OBITUARY: Michael Brandon Cox

OBITUARY: Michael Brandon Cox

By
Michael Carpenter
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0
26

Michael Brandon Cox, age 50, passed away June 6, 2026, at Ascension St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital in Murfreesboro, TN.

Michael was a Veteran, First Responder, friend, son, husband and father.

He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Michael Cox and his two sons, Malakai Blaze and Oryn Michael.

He is survived by his mother Deborah Hutchison; wife Heather Lillian; and his two daughters Ainslee (11) and Raevyn (7).

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Smith Family Funeral & Crematory Services, LLC – Murfreesboro.

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