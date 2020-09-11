In week 4 we see an inter-county matchup between the Oakland Patriots and the Stewart’s Creek Red Hawks. The Red Hawks host the Patriots after dominating last week against Clarksville.

Oakland enters after traveling to Siegel last week and exiting with a 36-7 victory.

The Patriots and Red Hawks would trade shots in the first quarter, but it was Oakland that took the lead heading into the second quarter 14-7.

Stewart’s Creek would tie things up in the second quarter with a touchdown though making it 14-14. Oakland would respond with a touchdown to retake the lead 21-14.

The Patriots would add another first half touchdown touchdown to take 27-14 lead at halftime.

Out of halftime, Stewart’s Creek would add a field goal to chip the lead to 27-17. However, Oakland would score another touchdown to make it 34-17.

Both teams would trade touchdowns again, but Oakland would add just one more before the final buzzer making it 48-24 final.

Oakland didn’t let home field disadvantage bother them in this one as they took down the Red Hawks to advance to 3-0 on the season. Stewart’s Creek falls to 1-2 for the year.

