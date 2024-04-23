What to Expect When You Visit Hop Springs Beer Park

Hop Springs Beer Park is located at 6790 John Bragg Highway in Murfreesboro. The remote venue is on 83 acres and offers a brewery live music, and more.
Before you head out to Hop Springs, here are a few things to know.
- The venue is dog-friendly; however, no dogs are allowed in the taproom.
- Parking is available on-site.
- A disc golf course with 18 holes is on site. The course’s hours are Monday through Friday, 8 am—sunset, and Saturday and Sunday, 10 am—sunset.
- You can also host a private event at the location. Learn more here.
- While there, you can visit the walking trails and dog park.
- They host live music events along with beer and yoga, and other community events.Learn more about Hop Springs here.