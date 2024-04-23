What to Expect When You Visit Hop Springs Beer Park

Donna Vissman
canva

Hop Springs Beer Park is located at 6790 John Bragg Highway in Murfreesboro. The remote venue is on 83 acres and offers a brewery live music, and more.

Before you head out to Hop Springs, here are a few things to know. 

  • The venue is dog-friendly; however, no dogs are allowed in the taproom.
  • Parking is available on-site.
  • A disc golf course with 18 holes is on site. The course’s hours are Monday through Friday, 8 am—sunset, and Saturday and Sunday, 10 am—sunset.
  • You can also host a private event at the location. Learn more here. 
  • While there, you can visit the walking trails and dog park.
  • They host live music events along with beer and yoga, and other community events.Learn more about Hop Springs here.

Donna Vissman
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.

