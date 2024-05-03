Tanya Tucker Celebrates the Opening Her Cantina at Nudie’s Honky Tonk

Country Music Hall of Fame member and GRAMMY Award-winning artist Tanya Tucker got into “Some Kind of Trouble” at the grand opening of Tanya Tucker’s Tequila Cantina at Nudie’s Honky Tonk on lower Broadway. In true Tanya style, the legendary artist, dressed in a custom Double D Ranch periwinkle suit embellished with rhinestones, galloped down the infamous Broadway Street on the back of a beautiful black Friesian stallion named Lauw that was adorned with fresh flowers. Thousands watched reverently on either side of Broadway to witness the historic ride of Tanya Tucker from Fifth Avenue to the front door of Nudie’s Honky Tonk.

The high-spirited grand opening provided an exclusive, advance look at the second floor of Nudie’s that has been transformed into a lively cantina-style bar, reflecting the spirit and charisma of Tanya Tucker herself. The immersive experience captures Tanya’s unique personality and love for fun. Patrons are surrounded by a number of Tucker’s most iconic costumes and memorabilia from her illustrious career.

Attendees sipped on a variety of unique cantina-inspired cocktails made with Tanya Tucker’s own tequila brand, Cosa Salvaje including “Tanya’s Margarita” and “Delta Dawn.” Tucker herself got behind the bar to serve up some shots and even got on top of the bar to dance and sing along with the band! It wouldn’t be an Icon Entertainment & Hospitality event without their delectable dishes. A variety of small bites from the carefully curated Cantina menu were passed around including quesadillas, street tacos, street corn cups, flautas and more! A smiling Tucker was seen shaking hands, posing for photos and giving autographs throughout the bar.

The highlight of the evening was most definitely the electrifying performances by the woman of the evening, Tucker herself! The country icon took the stage not once but three times to wow the crowd with her legendary stage presence and classic country hits!

Tucker was joined on stage by CMA Award-winning artist T. Graham Brown and later, brought up members of the American country and gospel vocal quartet, The Oak Ridge Boys, to close out the evening with her classic hit “Delta Dawn.”

Tanya Tucker’s Tequila Cantina is now open at Nudie’s Honky Tonk located at 409 Broadway from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 a.m. daily. The kitchen closes at 10:00 p.m.

Watch Tanya Tucker ride her Friesian stallion named Lauw down Broadway.

