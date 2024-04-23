2024 Events at Hop Springs Beer Park

Hop Springs Beer Park is located at 6790 John Bragg Highway in Murfreesboro. The remote venue is on 83 acres and offers a brewery live music, and more.
Here are upcoming events at Hop Springs.
1Punk Rock Flea Market
Saturday, April 20, 2024
Noon
The lineup for the event includes MSPAINT, ERIK NERVOUS, STEEF, SEIZE & DESIST, PAL, FRIZBEE, WAXED, WESLEY & THE BOYS, DRU THE DRIFTER,n PART TIME FILTH, and BOLT SWALLOWER. Ticket Price includes One Free House Draft for over 21. Food trucks will also be available.
Find tickets here.
2Young Dubliners and Dylan Walshe
Sunday, April 21, 2024
8 pm
See Young Dubliners and Dylan Walshe perform in the taproom. Tickets are available in three levels, from standing room to reserved, which guarantees a seat in the venue.
Find tickets here.
3Omega Delta Psi Bluelight Session
Monday, April 22, 2024
7 pm
This is a free event at the beer park.
4Joe Bryson and Reid Zingale
Tuesday, April 23, 2024
7 pm
A concert to benefit Make-A-Wish will feature Joe Bryson and Reid Zingale. Special guest will be Caroline Bowling.
Find tickets here.
5Jackyl
Wednesday, April 24, 2024
8 pm
The rock band formed in 1991 will be in Murfreesboro this April.
Find tickets here.
6Yoga & Beer
Thursday, April 25, 2024
5 pm
Come for yoga and stay for drinks.
Find tickets here.
7The Jack Finley Band
Thursday, April 25, 2024
6:30 pm
F&M Bank presents Throwback Thursdays with The Jack Finley Band.
Find tickets here.
8Chapel Hart
Saturday, April 27, 2024
7 pm
The country band that appeared on America’s Got Talent and the Grand Ole Opry will perform in Murfreesboro.
Find tickets here.
9Evan Bartels
Wednesday, May 1, 2024
8 pm
The Nashville-based singer/songwriter will be at Hop Springs.
Find tickets here.
10Be the Force
Saturday, May 4, 2024
11 am
Celebrate May 4th with a Be the Force event with vendors.
11Be the Force for Alzheimer’s Concert
Saturday, May 4, 2024
7 pm
Show out in your 80’s best! Bang your head to the Best Hair Metal the Era had to offer!
Or, simply slow dance to a couple of sweet Power Ballads.
Find tickets here.
12Mom’s Night Out
Thursday, May 9, 2024
8 pm
Enjoy Mom’s Night Out with Miford Academy.
Find tickets here.
13Abe Partridge
Friday, May 10, 2024
8 pm
A songwriter and folk artist from Alabama, Partridge brings his tour to Hop Springs.
Find tickets here.
14Tortured Partiers Department
Saturday, May 11, 2024
8 pm
Celebrate Taylor Swift’s album Tortured Poets with a dance party.
Find tickets here.
15Hannah Dasher
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
8 pm
Country artist Hannah Dasher will be at Hop Springs this week.
Find tickets here.
16Roger Clyne & The Peacemakers
Friday, May 17, 2024
8pm
Rock band Roger Clyne & The Peacemakers will be in Murfreesboro this week.
Find tickets here.
17The Arcadian Wild
Saturday, May 18, 20248
pm
The Indie Pop band The Arcadian Wild is bringing its tour to Murfreesboro. Hello Darling will be a Special Guest.
Find tickets here.
18King of Queen
Wednesday, May 22, 2024
7:30 pm
King of Queen is a tribute band to the music of Queen.
Find tickets here.
19Lisa Law & The Suspects
Friday, May 24, 2024
8 pm
R&B band Lisa Law & The Suspects will perform at Hop Springs.
Find tickets here.
20Central Magnet Class of 2014
Saturday, May 25, 2024
6pm
Check out the Central Magnet Class of 2014.
Find tickets here.
21Highway Natives
Friday, May 31, 2024
7 pm
Highway Natives will perform with special guests Revelry.
Find tickets here.
22Pallbearer
Friday, June 7, 2024
8 pm
Pallbear will perform with special guests Rwake and The Keening.
Find tickets here.
23Brothers Keepers Chapter 46
Saturday, June 8, 2024
9 am – 9 pm
There will be live music, food trucks, craft vendors and inflatables.
Find tickets here.
24The Movement -The Ways of the World 5th Anniversary
Sunday, June 9, 2024
6 pm
The Movement will perform The Ways of the World in its entirety. KBong and Johnny Cosmic will be special guests.
Find tickets here.
25Fooz Fighters
Friday, June 21, 2024
8 pm
Check out Fooz Fighters at Hop Springs.
Find tickets here.
26Jesse Daniel
Wednesday, September 11, 2024
8 pm
Jesse Daniel will be at Hop Springs this week.
Find tickets here.
27Heart by Heart
Sunday, October 13, 2024
7 pm
Heart by Heart is a tribute band featuring Steve Fossen and Micheal Derosier of Heart.
Find tickets here.