SONIC Introduces All-New Orange Cloudsicle Slush Float

SONIC® is kicking off the summer season with the debut of the limited-time, perfectly on-trend Orange Cloudsicle Slush Float and the extra flavorful Cheesy Bacon SONIC Stack Cheeseburger. Starting May 6, 2024, guests can experience these delicious items at SONIC locations nationwide.

Some treats are more than the typical indulgence— they’re an experience, like floating on a cloud. SONIC’s new Orange Cloudsicle Slush Float is a new spin on a summer classic and features the sweet and tangy flavor of orange cloudsicle flavored slush loaded with orange vanilla flavor bubbles and topped with a sweet, creamy cloud of soft serve and even more orange vanilla flavor bubbles. The Orange Cloudsicle Slush Float will be available for a limited time only, at $3.99* for a medium.

But what’s a sweet treat without its savory companion? The Cheesy Bacon SONIC Stack is truly stacked with flavor, featuring an all-beef, seasoned patty, stacked with crispy bacon, layered with two slices of melty American cheese, crinkle cut pickles, diced onions, tangy ketchup, creamy mayo, and served between two thick slices of Texas Toast. Guests can also enjoy the Cheesy Bacon SuperSONIC® Stack, which includes two all-beef patties. Pricing varies by location.

The Orange Cloudsicle Slush Float will be available from May 6 through June 30, at participating locations while supplies last. The Cheesy Bacon SONIC Stack and the Cheesy Bacon SuperSONIC Stack will continue to be available as permanent additions to the SONIC Burger selection.

SONIC guests can enjoy the flavor of the summer with the Orange Cloudsicle Slush Float while knowing that their purchase supports local teachers and students. SONIC donates a portion of all drink, slush, blast and shake sales to support public education through the SONIC Limeades for Learning® initiative.** Since 2009, SONIC has donated more than $27 million to funding local classrooms, becoming one of the largest programs to support public education in the U.S.

Source: SONIC

More Eat & Drink

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email By continuing, you accept the privacy policy