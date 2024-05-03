Vanderbilt Implements New Online Season Ticket Sales Process

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Vanderbilt athletics has announced a new process for the online sale of football season tickets. With season tickets now available online, purchases must be made from within a 250-mile radius of Nashville.

As Vanderbilt and the Southeastern Conference enter a new era in 2024, demand for football season tickets is at an all-time high. To keep as many tickets as possible in the hands of fans, not ticket brokers, the online geofence will prevent a purchase from being made beyond 250 miles of Music City.

The geofence will help Vanderbilt prioritize its fans, maintain maximum value for season ticket holders and create the best possible environment to support Commodore student-athletes at FirstBank Stadium.

Fans who live outside the 250-mile radius can call the ticket office at 877-44-VANDY to discuss purchasing options available to them. Those who have previously purchased tickets and live outside the radius, as well as Vanderbilt alumni and student-athlete families, will receive direct communications on how to best purchase season tickets for this fall.

Vanderbilt opens its 2024 football season at FirstBank Stadium on Aug. 31 against Virginia Tech. SEC home games include Alabama (Oct. 5), Texas (Oct. 26), South Carolina (Nov. 9) and Tennessee (Nov. 30), with Alcorn State (Sept. 7) and Ball State (Oct. 19) rounding out the home schedule.

More information regarding tickets can be found on VUCommodores.com.

Source: Vanderbilt

More Sports News

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email By continuing, you accept the privacy policy