OBITUARY: George ‘Tink’ Tinkham Jr.

George “Tink” Tinkham, Jr., age 89 of LaVergne, Tennessee passed away Saturday, April 20, 2024, at his home surrounded by his family.

He was a native of Belding, Michigan and the son of the late George and Dagmar Tinkham, Sr.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded by his wife of forty-four years, Doris Jean Tinkham, and a son, Rick Tinkham.

Survivors include his sons, George Tinkham, III and wife Darlene and John Tinkham; grandchildren, George Tinkham IV, April Word, John Tinkham II, and Kyle Tinkham.

Tink was a proud United States Navy Veteran and retired with over twenty-one years of service to our country. Following his retirement, he was an instructor at Nashville Auto Diesel College allowing him to share his passion for repairing and restoring old cars and trucks. He also loved old westerns. Gunsmoke was a favorite and John Wayne movies were a close second.

Visitation with the family will be Sunday, April 28, 2024, at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna from 1:00 pm until the time of funeral services starting at 3:00 pm. Burial with military honors will be at 10:00 am Monday at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, memorials may be made in memory of Tink to the Wounded Warriors Project or any disabled Veterans organization.

