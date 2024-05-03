OBITUARY: Dr. James Lee Booth

Dr. James Lee Booth, age 83 of Murfreesboro, TN, formerly of Murray, KY, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 22, 2024, at his home with his wife and children by his side.

Dr. Booth was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Violet Booth, and his sister, Ruth Ann Cherry.

Dr. Booth was a native of Parkersburg, West Virginia where he attended Parkersburg High School as a part of the legendary 1958 State Championship basketball team. He then studied at Glenville State College for his undergraduate degree and obtained his Master’s Degree from West Virginia University. He earned a Ph.D. from Purdue University in speech education and communication theory.

A mentor and teacher to many, Dr. Booth had a lengthy and accomplished career with Murray State University as a Professor, Department Chair, Vice President for Academic and Student Affairs, acting President, and served many years as Provost, before returning to his treasured role as a Professor.

Dr. Booth was an avid Miami Dolphins football fan. He also had a passion for the sport of boxing as an undefeated two-time Golden Glove West Virginia State Champion. He enjoyed playing golf and time spent on Kentucky Lake, fishing and boating at his favorite place, Cypress Bay.

Dr. Booth is survived by his wife of 20 years, Pamela Booth; children, Vair Booth Taylor (Paducah, KY) and Edward (Ted) Booth (Benton, KY); stepchildren Brien Clark and wife Aon (Murfreesboro, TN), and Aimee Clark (Atlanta, GA); 6 grandchildren; Rett Taylor, Cheney and Delaney Noland, Anzley Booth, and Kate and Brady Clark; brother, Bob Booth and wife Marty (Parkersburg, West Virginia), and sister, Donna Keenan (Raleigh, North Carolina); and special family friends Apichai, Yuri, Aprirada, and Panida Chetawatee.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Home Helpers owner, Whitney Tharpe, and caretaker, Reese Michael, for the care and love they provided.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org.

Woodfin Memorial Chapel of Murfreesboro, TN is in charge of cremation. www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email By continuing, you accept the privacy policy