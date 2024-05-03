OBITUARY: Randall Joe Douglas

We are heartbroken to announce the death of Randall Joe Douglas.

Randy, age 62 and a lifelong resident of Rutherford County, passed away at home on April 24, 2024 with loved ones at his side.

Randy fiercely loved his family and life. He was ever the optimist with a tender heart for all manner of animals. The cat man. A builder of things. A storyteller among storytellers who could become your friend in a shared gas station encounter. Trips with Randy always came with his reminder that there are a thousand ways to get where you’re going and his goodbyes always with an “I love you”, messages of comfort now for those who love and miss him.

Randy is survived by his wife of 41 years, Diana; his two children, Amber and Alyssa; granddaughter, Lilian; brothers, Jimmy (Sandra) and Jason (Faran); sister, Maria Adams; and many extended family members and friends.

He is preceded in death by his father, Bobby, and his mother, Louise.

There are no funeral or memorial plans to announce at this time. https://murfreesborofuneralhome.com

Donations in memory: the cathouse @ Ferrell Hollow Farm Senior Horse & Cat Sanctuary, Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee, or Gentiva Hospice.

