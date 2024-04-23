Pitmaster Carey Bringle’s Bourbon Named ‘World’s Best Bourbon’

Carey Bringle, the first Pitmaster in the United States to create a bourbon brand, has received consistent accolades from world spirits competitions since 2014. Most recently, Peg Leg Porker’s Tennessee Straight Bourbon White Label Whiskey, aged between 4-6 years, was crowned “World’s Best Bourbon” by the Tasting Alliance.

In a bracket-style tournament against other “Best In Class” winners of the New York, San Francisco, and Singapore World Spirits Competitions, the 2023 Tasting Alliance World Championship recognizes Peg Leg Porker’s unique blending and exceptional quality within the competitive global spirits landscape.

Peg Leg Porker previously won the Tasting Alliance’s Triple Still Award, which honors the bourbon’s Double Gold accolades in the New York, San Francisco, and Singapore World Spirits Competitions. Peg Leg Porker is one of only three Triple Still winners in the United States.

“We’re humbled that our forty-dollar White Label was recognized by the Tasting Alliance as the world’s best bourbon, proving that you don’t need to spend hundreds on great bourbon,” said Bringle, expressing his gratitude for the prestigious honor. “We’re excited to share it with Nashville’s local bourbon enthusiast community in our new blending and bottling facility and tasting room, opening this spring.”

Peg Leg Porker’s success at some of the world’s top spirits competitions is particularly noteworthy, given the record-breaking entries from all over the world in 2023. Bringle is proud of his bourbon’s recognition for its rich, smoky notes and its ability to uphold the highest standards among the most respected opinions and influencers in the industry.

Bringle’s accomplishments extend beyond the spirits industry. He is also the proprietor of the highly regarded Peg Leg Porker restaurant, earning the title of Best BBQ in Tennessee six times in the last eleven years from Southern Living Magazine. The “World’s Best Bourbon” award is a fitting addition to his storied career, combining his passion for barbecue with an unparalleled expertise in whiskey-making.

Peg Leg Porker Bourbon’s victory at the Global Spirits Championship is not just a win for the brand; it’s a celebration of American craftsmanship and innovation and an invitation to spirit enthusiasts and culinary aficionados to discover a bourbon that embodies the essence of Tennessee BBQ and the resilience of the human spirit.