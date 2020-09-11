The Siegel Stars are on the road for the first time since week 1. They travel to take on the Centennial Cougars. Siegel is coming off a tough loss to Oakland last week.

Centennial added a touchdown first to go up 7-0 early. The Cougars would add to their lead later as they score another touchdown to make it 14-0. That would be all for the first half.

The third quarter ended up scoreless as both teams were fighting hard. Then in the fourth quarter Centennial would add a field goal to increase their lead 17-0.

Siegel would not roll over though as they scored on a touchdown pass to make it a 17-7 game. However, Centennial would score again to make it 24-7 and ultimately stomping all hopes of a comeback.

The Stars fought their hearts out, but in the end they came up a bit short. They fall to 0-4 on the year.

