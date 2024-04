Blending black metal/horror theatrics with intense death metal style blast beats and shredding guitar along with brutal slamming breakdowns and catchy melodies, Toledo, OH symphonic deathcore band The Convalescence unleashed their latest album entitled “Harvesters Of Flesh And Bone” this past November on Cleopatra Records.

The band has announced a spring tour, with a stop at Exit/In on May 29th and special guests King 810 and Heathensun.

All tickets are available at tconband.com.