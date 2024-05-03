Former Music Producer From Franklin Found Guilty Of Child Sex Crimes

May 3, 2024 – A former music producer from Franklin was convicted of sex crimes against a minor on Wednesday.

Samuel “Sammy” Sylvester, 55, was found guilty by a Williamson County jury of seven counts of statutory rape, and two counts of sexual battery by an authority figure. Each statutory rape count calls for a sentence of 8-12 years. Sylvester will also face an additional 3-6 years for each count related to the charge of sexual battery by an authority figure. A sentencing date has not yet been set.

Between 2009-2010, Sylvester committed the offenses on a 16-year-old female musician he was working with. In December 2019, Sylvester was arrested by the Franklin Police Department after being indicted by a grand jury. Sylvester had previously been convicted of crimes against children in Minnesota and Tennessee. An additional case is still pending.

During his career, Sylvester worked with many children. For that reason, investigators believe there could be additional victims. Anyone with information is urged to contact Franklin Police Detective Andrea Clark at (615) 550-6829, or [email protected]

For more information on the 21st Judicial District, visit www.Tennessee.org/district-21

