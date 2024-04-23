Health Inspections: Rutherford County April 23, 2024

By
Michael Carpenter
-
0
2

These are the health scores for April 16-23, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Inspections List
Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Whirlpool
2227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
April 22, 2024 | 100
View
Yummy Poki
901 Rock springs Rd #110 Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 22, 2024 | 94
View
Garrison Station Apartments - Outdoor Whirlpool
341 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
April 22, 2024 | 88
View
Jim N Nicks Bar #352
523 Sam Ridley Pkwy. Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 22, 2024 | 100
View
Bad Daddy's Burger Aux
2243 Medical Center Pkwy Suite B Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 22, 2024 | 100
View
Chicken Salad Chick
2855 Medical Center Parkway Suite G Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 22, 2024 | 98
View
Som-Tum Thai
3138 C South Church Street Murfreesboro, TN 37127
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 22, 2024 | 96
View
Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Pool
2227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
April 22, 2024 | 100
View
Best Western Inn
168 Chaffin Place. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Hotels Motels Inspection | Follow-Up
April 22, 2024 | 100
View
Indian Hills Pool
Calumet Trace Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
April 22, 2024 | 98
View
The Goddard School Kitchen
1720 Gateway Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 22, 2024 | 100
View
Jim N Nicks Bar B Que
523 Sam Ridley Pkwy. Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 22, 2024 | 98
View
Maros Gyros
437 Sam Ridley Pkwy W Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 22, 2024 | 97
View
Chili's
2741 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 22, 2024 | 79
View
Curries
2108 Medical Center PKWY Suite D Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 22, 2024 | 98
View
Mid Cumberland Meals On Wheels
205 N. Front St. Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 22, 2024 | 100
View
Bad Daddy's Burger Bar
2243 MEDICAL CENTER PKWY, SUITE B Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 22, 2024 | 98
View
Indian Hills Kiddie Pool
Calumet Trce Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
April 22, 2024 | 98
View
Garrison Station Apartment - Main Outdoor Pool
341 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
April 22, 2024 | 88
View
Best Western Inn Cont. Breakfast
168 Chaffin Place. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 22, 2024 | 98
View
Jersey Mikes Subs
479 Sam Ridley Pkwy Suite 115 Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 22, 2024 | 98
View
Music City Camp
5047 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne, TN 37086
Organized Campgrounds Inspection | Follow-Up
April 22, 2024 | 100
View
Slim & Huskys
2222 Medical Center Parkway Suite A Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 22, 2024 | 99
View
Econo Lodge Food Svc
107 Enterprise Blvd. La Vergne, TN 37086
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 22, 2024 | 99
View
Waffle House 528
2210 Armory Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 22, 2024 | 99
View
GDubb's Brew Co. Mobile
5116 Cedar Retreat Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 20, 2024 | 100
View
Star Plex Food Service
120 Dejarnette Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 20, 2024 | 100
View
Miracle Field Concessions
2310 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 20, 2024 | 100
View
Big Buck's BBQ Mobile FSE
1213 Frisco St Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 19, 2024 | 100
View
La Petite Academy Food Service
1212 Hazelwood Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 19, 2024 | 100
View
Angelo's Picnic Pizza
1402 Hazelwood Drive Smyrna, TN 37160
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 19, 2024 | 95
View
Bean Loft Coffee Company Mobile Food Est
2136 Middle Tennessee Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 19, 2024 | 100
View
Little Caesars
5116 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne, TN 37086
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 19, 2024 | 97
View
ChangKham Asian Street Food Fusion Mobile
959 Tom Hailey Blvd La Vergne, TN 37086
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 19, 2024 | 97
View
Reshia's Taste of Heaven Mobile Food Est
902 Grand Oak Dr Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 19, 2024 | 78
View
Knights Inn
2036 S. Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
April 19, 2024 | 70
View
Song Da Chinese Restaurant
11461 Old Nashville Hwy. Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 19, 2024 | 99
View
Kinfolks BBQ
1203 Hazelwood Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 19, 2024 | 97
View
LTA Depot Aux Bar
450 Butler Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37127
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 19, 2024 | 100
View
LTA Depot FSE
450 Butler Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37127
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 19, 2024 | 100
View
Waffle House 452
108 Enterprise Blvd La Vergne, TN 37086
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 18, 2024 | 90
View
VFW Post 8422
10157 Old Nashville Hwy. Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 18, 2024 | 100
View
Mainstay Suites Hotel
130 John R. Rice Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
April 18, 2024 | 80
View
Creative Learning Child Care Food
506 Legacy Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 18, 2024 | 100
View
Baymont Inn Suites
2230 Armory Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
April 18, 2024 | 82
View
Mainstay Suites Food Establishment
130 John R. Rice Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 18, 2024 | 97
View
El Gorila Raspados
10364 Old Nashville Hwy. Smyrna , TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 18, 2024 | 88
View
Subway 15242
5068 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne, TN 37086
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 18, 2024 | 94
View
Tropical Smoothie Cafe
1855 Medical Ctr Pkwy; Suite E Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 17, 2024 | 99
View
Townplace Suites Continental Breakfast
990 Colonnade Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 17, 2024 | 100
View
Sonic
1311 NW. Broad St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 17, 2024 | 98
View
Rikos Tacos Mobile Food Establishment
308 Providence Dr Lebanon, TN 37087
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 17, 2024 | 99
View
Gyro Tabouli II Mobile Unit
705 Bench Ln Mt. Juliet, TN 37122
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 17, 2024 | 94
View
The Learning Zone Berkshire CC
1706 Blackman Rd Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Child Care Facilities Inspection | Follow-Up
April 17, 2024 | Approval
View
Smart Touch Skin Solutions
567 Cason Lane Suite C Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
April 17, 2024 | 100
View
Lemongrass Thai Sushi Bar
220 Veterans PKWY Suite L Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 17, 2024 | 100
View
Tots' Spot Academy
1711 First Place Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 17, 2024 | 99
View
Holiday Inn
1453 Silohill Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Hotels Motels Inspection | Follow-Up
April 17, 2024 | 100
View
Townplace Suites
990 Colonnade Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167
Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
April 17, 2024 | 100
View
Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers #C911
380 West Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 17, 2024 | 99
View
Jason's Deli
452 N. Thompson Ln, Ste F Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 17, 2024 | 99
View
Popeyes Restaurant
2435 South Church St Murfreesboro, TN 37127
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 17, 2024 | 89
View
GINGER THAI BISTRO INC
536 North Thompson Lane Suite A Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 17, 2024 | 97
View
Lemongrass Thai Sushi
220 Veterans Pkwy., STE L Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 17, 2024 | 92
View
Champy's Chicken
835 Isabella Lane Smyrna , TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 16, 2024 | 100
View
La Loma Mexican Grill
2658 New Salem, Suite 4 Murfreesboro, TN 37128-5262
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 16, 2024 | 98
View
Black Fox Elementary
1753 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
School Buildings Inspection | Routine
April 16, 2024 | 100
View
Ladna 88
1610 Bradyville Pike Ste. B Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 16, 2024 | 68
View
La Loma Bar
2658 New Salem Murfreesboro, TN 37128-5262
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 16, 2024 | 100
View
Champy's Chicken Bar
835 Isabella Lane Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 16, 2024 | 100
View
Ms Nichole's Food Service
890 Rock Springs Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 16, 2024 | 99
View
Presley Tattoos
1848 Old Fort Pkwy Ste 103 Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
April 16, 2024 | 100
View
Perma Beauty Tattoo Studio
1948 Old Fort Pkwy Suite 404 Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
April 16, 2024 | 100
View
Papa John's Pizza #3941
5163 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne, TN 37086
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 16, 2024 | 99
View
The Meat Wagon
4107 Manson Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 16, 2024 | 100
View
We Love Empanadas Mobile
4210 Cortez Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 16, 2024 | 100
View
Murfreesboro Day School Food Service
1760 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 16, 2024 | 100
View
Sweet Southern Sips & Snacks Mobile
2127 Patriot Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 16, 2024 | 100
View
R & C's Ocean Dive Mobile Food Est
3133 Jenkins Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 16, 2024 | 99
View
Taqueria Lopez Mobile Food Est
106 Veterans Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 16, 2024 | 86
View
Luca's Pizzeria
2658 New Salem HWY Suite A6B Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 16, 2024 | 74
View
Patterson Park Swimming Pool
521 Dr Martin Luther King Jr BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
April 16, 2024 | 96
View
Black Fox Elementary
1753 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 16, 2024 | 100
View

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here