Health Inspections: Rutherford County April 23, 2024

These are the health scores for April 16-23, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Inspections List
|Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Whirlpool
|2227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|April 22, 2024 | 100
|Yummy Poki
|901 Rock springs Rd #110 Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 22, 2024 | 94
|Garrison Station Apartments - Outdoor Whirlpool
|341 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|April 22, 2024 | 88
|Jim N Nicks Bar #352
|523 Sam Ridley Pkwy. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 22, 2024 | 100
|Bad Daddy's Burger Aux
|2243 Medical Center Pkwy Suite B Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 22, 2024 | 100
|Chicken Salad Chick
|2855 Medical Center Parkway Suite G Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 22, 2024 | 98
|Som-Tum Thai
|3138 C South Church Street Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 22, 2024 | 96
|Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Pool
|2227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|April 22, 2024 | 100
|Best Western Inn
|168 Chaffin Place. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Hotels Motels Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 22, 2024 | 100
|Indian Hills Pool
|Calumet Trace Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|April 22, 2024 | 98
|The Goddard School Kitchen
|1720 Gateway Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 22, 2024 | 100
|Jim N Nicks Bar B Que
|523 Sam Ridley Pkwy. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 22, 2024 | 98
|Maros Gyros
|437 Sam Ridley Pkwy W Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 22, 2024 | 97
|Chili's
|2741 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 22, 2024 | 79
|Curries
|2108 Medical Center PKWY Suite D Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 22, 2024 | 98
|Mid Cumberland Meals On Wheels
|205 N. Front St. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 22, 2024 | 100
|Bad Daddy's Burger Bar
|2243 MEDICAL CENTER PKWY, SUITE B Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 22, 2024 | 98
|Indian Hills Kiddie Pool
|Calumet Trce Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|April 22, 2024 | 98
|Garrison Station Apartment - Main Outdoor Pool
|341 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|April 22, 2024 | 88
|Best Western Inn Cont. Breakfast
|168 Chaffin Place. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 22, 2024 | 98
|Jersey Mikes Subs
|479 Sam Ridley Pkwy Suite 115 Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 22, 2024 | 98
|Music City Camp
|5047 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne, TN 37086
|Organized Campgrounds Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 22, 2024 | 100
|Slim & Huskys
|2222 Medical Center Parkway Suite A Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 22, 2024 | 99
|Econo Lodge Food Svc
|107 Enterprise Blvd. La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 22, 2024 | 99
|Waffle House 528
|2210 Armory Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 22, 2024 | 99
|GDubb's Brew Co. Mobile
|5116 Cedar Retreat Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 20, 2024 | 100
|Star Plex Food Service
|120 Dejarnette Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 20, 2024 | 100
|Miracle Field Concessions
|2310 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 20, 2024 | 100
|Big Buck's BBQ Mobile FSE
|1213 Frisco St Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 19, 2024 | 100
|La Petite Academy Food Service
|1212 Hazelwood Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 19, 2024 | 100
|Angelo's Picnic Pizza
|1402 Hazelwood Drive Smyrna, TN 37160
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 19, 2024 | 95
|Bean Loft Coffee Company Mobile Food Est
|2136 Middle Tennessee Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 19, 2024 | 100
|Little Caesars
|5116 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 19, 2024 | 97
|ChangKham Asian Street Food Fusion Mobile
|959 Tom Hailey Blvd La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 19, 2024 | 97
|Reshia's Taste of Heaven Mobile Food Est
|902 Grand Oak Dr Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 19, 2024 | 78
|Knights Inn
|2036 S. Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
|April 19, 2024 | 70
|Song Da Chinese Restaurant
|11461 Old Nashville Hwy. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 19, 2024 | 99
|Kinfolks BBQ
|1203 Hazelwood Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 19, 2024 | 97
|LTA Depot Aux Bar
|450 Butler Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 19, 2024 | 100
|LTA Depot FSE
|450 Butler Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 19, 2024 | 100
|Waffle House 452
|108 Enterprise Blvd La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 18, 2024 | 90
|VFW Post 8422
|10157 Old Nashville Hwy. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 18, 2024 | 100
|Mainstay Suites Hotel
|130 John R. Rice Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
|April 18, 2024 | 80
|Creative Learning Child Care Food
|506 Legacy Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 18, 2024 | 100
|Baymont Inn Suites
|2230 Armory Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
|April 18, 2024 | 82
|Mainstay Suites Food Establishment
|130 John R. Rice Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 18, 2024 | 97
|El Gorila Raspados
|10364 Old Nashville Hwy. Smyrna , TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 18, 2024 | 88
|Subway 15242
|5068 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 18, 2024 | 94
|Tropical Smoothie Cafe
|1855 Medical Ctr Pkwy; Suite E Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 17, 2024 | 99
|Townplace Suites Continental Breakfast
|990 Colonnade Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 17, 2024 | 100
|Sonic
|1311 NW. Broad St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 17, 2024 | 98
|Rikos Tacos Mobile Food Establishment
|308 Providence Dr Lebanon, TN 37087
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 17, 2024 | 99
|Gyro Tabouli II Mobile Unit
|705 Bench Ln Mt. Juliet, TN 37122
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 17, 2024 | 94
|The Learning Zone Berkshire CC
|1706 Blackman Rd Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Child Care Facilities Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 17, 2024 | Approval
|Smart Touch Skin Solutions
|567 Cason Lane Suite C Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
|April 17, 2024 | 100
|Lemongrass Thai Sushi Bar
|220 Veterans PKWY Suite L Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 17, 2024 | 100
|Tots' Spot Academy
|1711 First Place Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 17, 2024 | 99
|Holiday Inn
|1453 Silohill Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Hotels Motels Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 17, 2024 | 100
|Townplace Suites
|990 Colonnade Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
|April 17, 2024 | 100
|Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers #C911
|380 West Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 17, 2024 | 99
|Jason's Deli
|452 N. Thompson Ln, Ste F Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 17, 2024 | 99
|Popeyes Restaurant
|2435 South Church St Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 17, 2024 | 89
|GINGER THAI BISTRO INC
|536 North Thompson Lane Suite A Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 17, 2024 | 97
|Lemongrass Thai Sushi
|220 Veterans Pkwy., STE L Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 17, 2024 | 92
|Champy's Chicken
|835 Isabella Lane Smyrna , TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 16, 2024 | 100
|La Loma Mexican Grill
|2658 New Salem, Suite 4 Murfreesboro, TN 37128-5262
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 16, 2024 | 98
|Black Fox Elementary
|1753 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|School Buildings Inspection | Routine
|April 16, 2024 | 100
|Ladna 88
|1610 Bradyville Pike Ste. B Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 16, 2024 | 68
|La Loma Bar
|2658 New Salem Murfreesboro, TN 37128-5262
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 16, 2024 | 100
|Champy's Chicken Bar
|835 Isabella Lane Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 16, 2024 | 100
|Ms Nichole's Food Service
|890 Rock Springs Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 16, 2024 | 99
|Presley Tattoos
|1848 Old Fort Pkwy Ste 103 Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
|April 16, 2024 | 100
|Perma Beauty Tattoo Studio
|1948 Old Fort Pkwy Suite 404 Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
|April 16, 2024 | 100
|Papa John's Pizza #3941
|5163 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 16, 2024 | 99
|The Meat Wagon
|4107 Manson Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 16, 2024 | 100
|We Love Empanadas Mobile
|4210 Cortez Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 16, 2024 | 100
|Murfreesboro Day School Food Service
|1760 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 16, 2024 | 100
|Sweet Southern Sips & Snacks Mobile
|2127 Patriot Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 16, 2024 | 100
|R & C's Ocean Dive Mobile Food Est
|3133 Jenkins Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 16, 2024 | 99
|Taqueria Lopez Mobile Food Est
|106 Veterans Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 16, 2024 | 86
|Luca's Pizzeria
|2658 New Salem HWY Suite A6B Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 16, 2024 | 74
|Patterson Park Swimming Pool
|521 Dr Martin Luther King Jr BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|April 16, 2024 | 96
|Black Fox Elementary
|1753 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 16, 2024 | 100
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.