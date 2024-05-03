Annual Water Quality Report From Consolidated Utility District Released

Consolidated Utility District (CUD) has released its annual water quality report, also referred to as a Consumer Confidence Report (CCR). This document informs consumers about the utility’s compliance with state and federal drinking water standards and includes details about the location of the source water and how it is treated.

State and federal authorities have given the water produced by CUD a clean bill of health for 2023 based on the efforts of our workforce and the efforts of our award-winning water treatment plant. The report is on our homepage rotator and links directly to the document.

“Our Core Values and our mission statement as a public utility speak directly to water quality,” said CUD General Manager Roger Goodson. “Every day, we set a high bar for ourselves in terms of performance, and we’re glad the results from both the state and federal government once again validate our work.”

“Managing the water system is an ongoing, 24/7 task, and we have standards for water quality and reliability,” said CUD Director of Water Resources Chris Forte. “Our treatment plant won an award from the American Water Works Association last year, and we’re going to continue competing for awards as we serve Rutherford County.”

The report also carries information about per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (known as PFAS), which are a group of more than 3,000 manufactured chemicals used in many household products and industrial applications.

On April 10 of this year, the Environmental Protection Agency announced regulation that establishes legally enforceable levels for six kinds of PFAS in drinking water.

CUD provides constant monitoring of the county’s drinking water, and the utility is researching emerging treatment options and developing practical strategies to reduce or remove levels of PFAS in compliance with federal standards.

Facts about CUD:

• CUD has installed more than 1,500 miles of pipe in Rutherford County. That is greater than the distance from Murfreesboro to the state line of Arizona.

• CUD tests its water on an ongoing basis each month. The state of Tennessee and the Environmental Protection Agency require testing and reporting on the water to ensure its safety.

• CUD is a nonprofit public utility and receives no continuing tax revenue from city, state, or federal governments. The utility relies solely on rates and fees for operational funding. Any profits are re-invested into capital improvements and debt reduction.

CUD is committed to providing quality water and wastewater service, now and in the future, using the most cost-effective, innovative, and efficient methods and technologies available.

