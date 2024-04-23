Nashville SC Announces Trades with Houston Dynamo and the Philadelphia Union

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (April 22, 2024)–Nashville Soccer Club announced today the trade of McKinze Gaines to the Houston Dynamo in exchange for $75,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) and the acquisition of a 2024 and 2025 international roster spot from the Philadelphia Union in exchange for $350,000 in 2025 GAM.

Gaines was originally acquired from Charlotte FC last December in exchange for Nashville SC’s natural Second Round pick (#38 overall) in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft. In five matches as a Boy in Gold in all competitions, the midfielder scored his first goal against Moca FC in the second leg of the Round of 32 in the Concacaf Champions Cup and assisted in a 2-2 draw against the LA Galaxy in MLS.

Nashville SC returns to GEODIS Park this Saturday, April 27 to host the San Jose Earthquakes at 7:30 p.m. CT on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and on radio on 104.5 The Zone. Tickets are available here.

Transactions:

Nashville SC receives a 2024 and 2025 international roster spot from the Philadelphia Union in exchange for $350,000 in 2025 GAM

Nashville SC sends McKinze Gaines to Houston Dynamo in exchange for $75,000 in 2025 GAM

Source: Nashville SC

