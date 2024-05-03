Tennessee Men’s Golf Earn Program’s First Ever No. 1 NCAA Regional Seed

The Tennessee men’s golf team was selected to the Austin NCAA Regional as the No. 1 seed, as announced Wednesday on Golf Channel.

The Vols’ No. 1 seed is the program’s highest-ever seed since the NCAA switched its postseason to the six-regional format in 2010. This marks consecutive years under head coach Brennan Webb that UT notched its highest-ever NCAA Regional seed.

The Austin Regional, as well as the other five NCAA Regionals, is set to take place from May 13 through May 15. The top five teams from each regional will then advance to the national championships, which are set to be contested at Omni La Costa Resort and Spa’s Champions Course in Carlsbad, California, from May 24 through May 29.

Hosted by Texas, the Austin NCAA Regional will be contested at The University of Texas Golf Club. The club is a 7,412-yard, par-71 championship-caliber golf course created by Bechtol Russell Golf Design. Built in the Texas Hill Country, the course overlooks Lake Austin and borders the Balcones Natural Wildlife Preserve, offering challenging shots and views that rival the best in Austin.

Tennessee has qualified for NCAA Regionals in each of Webb’s seasons at the helm of the program (with the exception of 2020’s cancellation due to COVID-19), highlighted by a tied-for-second-place finish in 2021 at the Noblesville Regional that sent the Vols to the NCAA Championships for the first time since 2013.

Highlighted by a program-record-tying three team tournament titles and a tied-for-first finish in stroke play at the SEC Championship, Tennessee has finished inside the top three in six tournaments this season. The Vols also have recorded an individual title from Bruce Murphy and 20 top 10 individual finishes.

PARTICIPATING SCHOOLS – AUSTIN REGIONAL

Hosted by Texas | The University of Texas Golf Club

1. Tennessee

2. Arkansas

3. Texas (Big 12 Conference)

4. Georgia

5. Wake Forest

6. Notre Dame

7. UNC Greensboro

8. Brigham Young

9. Utah

10. San Jose State

11. Grand Canyon (Western Athletic Conference)

12. Arkansas State (Sun Belt Conference)

13. Kansas City (The Summit League)

Individuals (seeded in the following order)

1. Gustav Frimodt, TCU

2. Luke Gutschewski, Iowa State

3. Hunter Bott, UTSA

4. Cooper Schultz, Kansas State

5. Kobe Valociek, Virginia Tech

6. Joseph Sullivan, Florida Gulf Coast

7. Erik Jansson, Jacksonville State

8. Justin Biwer, Colorado

9. Alexandre Vandermoten, Jacksonville

10. Peicheng Chen, St. John’s

Source: UT Sports

More Sports News

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email By continuing, you accept the privacy policy