Know Before You Go as the Predators Host the Canucks for Game 6

It’s Game 6 as the Nashville Predators host the Vancouver Canucks in the First Round on Friday at 6 p.m.

Here is everything fans need to know for attending the game.

ARRIVE EARLY, ARRIVE EARLY, ARRIVE EARLY

With a heavy amount of traffic anticipated in downtown Nashville, the Predators strongly encourage fans to arrive early for quicker entry into Bridgestone Arena.

Doors open at 3 p.m. CT. Fans should arrive at the gates before 6 p.m. CT to avoid missing the opening faceoff.

TICKETS

Tickets to Friday’s game are limited and moving fast. Fans can purchase tickets online at NashvillePredators.com/Tickets or call (615) 770-7800.

PLAZA PARTY

Due to potential weather, The Playoff Plaza Party presented by Bridgestone will be limited to live music on the plaza band stage but we are bringing the party inside! Come join us around the main concourse starting at 3 p.m. to experience family fun activities, face painting, glitter bar, balloon art, custom merchandise, live performances, partner activations, professional photo opportunities and more.

All fans who attend the game will receive a Preds Gold t-shirt, rally towel, and there will be additional activations from Predators partners Bud Light, Nissan and Regions Bank.

SMASH CAR

The Smash Car presented by Crushr will also be at the Bridgestone Arena Plaza for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Fans will have the opportunity to take a hit at the car, painted in opposing team colors, with a sledgehammer in exchange for a small donation to the Preds Foundation.

BetMGM SPORTS LOUNGE

The BetMGM Sports Lounge Restaurant & Bar at Bridgestone Arena is now open! Come early to watch the Preds pregame and enjoy amazing food, dozens of TVs and exceptional service in an airy, modern, second-story bar open every day from 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Find us at 135 Rep. John Lewis Way on the east side of Bridgestone Arena across from Walk of Fame Park. Or, once inside, just take the elevators outside of section 116 to the second floor.

FREE VIEWING PARTY

The Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp will also host a free outdoor viewing party during Game 6, starting at 4 p.m. The viewing party for the game will be hosted in Music City Center Park located between Rep. John Lewis Way and 4th Ave. S next to Bridgestone Arena.

The parties are free and open to the public and give fans who don’t have game tickets a chance to cheer on the team with other Preds supporters. The viewing parties will activate two hours prior to game time. A large video screen will show the game feed. Food and drink options will be available for purchase on site. Two hockey-themed Project 615 t-shirts will be available for purchase at a merch tent at the parties. DJ Jason Eskridge will be on hand to entertain the crowd. Attendees are invited to bring blankets and chairs. No coolers, large bags or pets.

ROAD CLOSURES

John Lewis Way between Broadway and Demonbreun will be closed starting at 8 a.m. on Friday. Patrons are encouraged to seek alternative routes.

TIMELINE OF EVENTS

11 a.m. – BetMGM Sports Lounge opens

Noon – Pete & Terry’s opens

3 p.m. – Plaza Party begins

3 p.m. – Arena doors open

6 p.m. – Game Six begins

