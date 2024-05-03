Tennessee’s Public Universities Urge FAFSA Application Completion

As part of the Four the Future initiative, a collaborative effort among 10 public universities in Tennessee aimed at promoting the value of a four-year degree, college applicants are urged to complete their Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) to secure thousands of dollars in state and university scholarships and aid.

University leaders in the Middle Tennessee region encourage applicants to take advantage of Tennessee’s May 15 deadline extension for FAFSA completion, ensuring their eligibility for state scholarships.

“We don’t want our student applicants passing up significant financial benefits,” said Dr. Michael Licari, Austin Peay State University president. “We see such great potential within the young adults of Tennessee, and failure to submit their FAFSA before the deadline should not be the hurdle that prevents them from achieving their educational dreams.”

The FAFSA form determines how much aid college students are eligible to receive in grants, scholarships and loans. It must be completed by any student wishing to receive any form of financial assistance. According to the FAFSA website, the process takes less than an hour to complete once personal information has been gathered.

“Some may be the first in their family to attend college and may need help navigating the form,” said Dr. Sidney McPhee, Middle Tennessee State University president. “To assist anyone who needs help, our schools have compiled a single destination of resources for Tennessee college applicants that will empower our applicants to quickly complete their FAFSA.”

For Tennessee university-bound students, completing the FAFSA opens doors to various scholarships, including the Tennessee HOPE scholarship, the Tennessee Promise scholarship, Tennessee Reconnect, the Tennessee Student Assistance award and more, including university-specific scholarships.

For more information about the FAFSA, scholarship opportunities among Tennessee’s public universities and additional resources available to applicants, please visit www.fourthefuturetn.com/fafsa

