The Siegel Stars hosted their inter-county opponent the Oakland Patriots this week. Siegel is coming off a heart breaking loss to Page in which their fourth quarter comeback fell just short.

Meanwhile, Oakland entered play after an impressive 42-10 win over Hendersonville in week 1.

Oakland took the first lead with a touchdown in the first quarter and converted a two point conversion to go up 8-0. Oakland would score again in the first quarter to take a 15-0 lead.

In the second quarter it was more Oakland as they scored again to go up 22-0. The Patriots would take this lead into halftime.

Oakland came out of halftime and added to their lead. They would score a touchdown to make it 29-0. The Patriots would add another third quarter touchdown to increase their lead to 36.

The Stars would add a touchdown in the fourth quarter to prevent a shut out.

Oakland came in and conquered tonight. They beat Siegel to move to 2-0 on the year. The Stars unfortunately fall to 0-3 on the season.

