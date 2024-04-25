Lemanski Hall Named Vandy Director of Player Development

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Lemanski Hall, a nine-year NFL player and veteran college and high school coach, has been named Vanderbilt football’s director of player development, head coach Clark Lea announced Wednesday.

Hall takes over for former Commodore legend Earl Bennett, who was recently promoted to senior associate athletic director for strategy and business operations. In the player development role, Hall will work daily with the student-athletes in the football program while focusing on off-the-field areas. He will advise players in life skills and career development alongside the Ingram Center staff, while also helping coordinate community service opportunities.

The Valley, Alabama, native played collegiately at Alabama. He led the 1992 Crimson Tide national title team in tackles (70), before making 73 tackles as a senior in 1993. He earned All-SEC honors in both 1992 and 1993, with Alabama posting a 40-9-1 record during his four seasons in Tuscaloosa. He was honorable mention All-America in 1992 and named a team captain in 1993.

