Nashville Bats Go Silent in Loss to Louisville

Louisville, Ky. – April 24, 2024 – The excitement in Robert Gasser’s return to the mound was dampened on Wednesday, as the Nashville Sounds (11-12) failed to come through with a big hit late in a 2-1 loss to the Louisville Bats (11-12) at Louisville Slugger Field.

Gasser made his return to the Sounds rotation after coming off the injured list before the game. The reigning International League Pitcher of the Year pitched beautifully through the first two innings, retiring all six batters faced and striking out the side in the second. The Bats got to Gasser in the fourth, turning a leadoff double into a run to go up 1-0. He finished with four hits, a walk and five strikeouts, totaling 49 pitches and 32 strikes in the four-inning outing.

Reliever James Meeker followed Gasser and worked 2.0 scoreless innings, including a pair of strikeouts. Martin battled and managed to keep Louisville at two runs after surrendering the homer, getting four outs before Nolan Blackwood got out of a jam in the eighth, retiring a pair of Bats.

The Sounds had just two hits in the matinee, with Collins’ sixth inning double and a single by Noah Campbell in the second being it for the visitors. Campbell was on base twice more after the single, reaching by error in the fourth and a hit by pitch in the ninth.

Source: Nashville Sounds

