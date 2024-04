April 24, 2024 – Police are actively pursing one suspect on foot who fled from police following a pursuit that started in Smyrna.

Anyone who sees anything suspicious in the area of Murfreesboro Road near the Public Library and 73rd should call 911 immediately.

City Hall and the Public Library are on lockdown at this time.

Source: La Vergne Police Department

