OneGenAway to Offer Free Groceries in Murfreesboro

Food assistance nonprofit organization One Generation Away is returning to the Murfreesboro area to share groceries with the community — completely for free, no questions asked.

The nonprofit organization will set up its drive-thru Mobile Pantry in North Boulevard parking lot on Saturday, April 27, and will offer fresh produce, dairy, dry goods, and more to anyone who wishes to receive, beginning at 8:45 a.m.

“We are so grateful to North Boulevard for allowing us to use their parking lot to gather with the community,” said Chris Whitney, founder and CEO of OneGenAway. “If you would like to receive food, or if you would like to serve with us, all you have to do is show up — no registration required, no questions asked.”

Volunteers are encouraged to arrive at 7:30 a.m. to help sort and distribute the food. Food distribution will continue until about 10 a.m. or until all the food is gone.

To learn more about OneGenAway and its food assistance resources, visit www.OneGenAway.com.