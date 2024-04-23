Wanted Felon Flees Officers in Middle TN Counties; Faces 16 Charges

April 23, 2024 – A man wanted on several charges was arrested this week in Mt. Juliet after fleeing police in Nashville.

Metro Nashville Police say domestic violence detectives located convicted felon Adolfo Leon Isaza, 42 driving a stolen green Toyota Tacoma. Isaza fled when detectives initiated a traffic stop on Nolensville Pike.

With assistance from MNPD Aviation, Isaza was observed traveling through Rutherford County near Murfreesboro, back into Hermitage Precinct, then ultimately to Mount Juliet where he fled on foot before he was apprehended.

Isaza was wanted on several domestic violence related charges, including aggravated stalking, three related aggravated assaults and four order of protection violations.

During the arrest, he was additionally charged with motor vehicle theft and felony evading arrest. He is currently being held on $129,500 bond.

Source: MNPD