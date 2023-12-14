Top 5 Stories From Dec 14, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from December 14, 2023.

1Arrangements Announced for Officer Brandon Joyner

Officer Brandon Joyner
Final arrangements have been announced for Officer Brandon Joyner, who passed away Monday in a single-vehicle accident. Read More.

2Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

 

Looking for something to do this weekend? here are five events happening in the Rutherford County Area! Read More.

3‘Wreaths Across America’ Event at Stones River National Cemetery Dec. 16

 

On Saturday, December 16, 2023, members of the Rutherford County community, as well as attendees from well outside of the local area, will gather at Stones River National Cemetery to pay honor as part of Wreaths Across America Day. Read more.

4Smyrna Police Warn of Scam Involving Two Organizations

Smyrna Police wants to alert you of a potential scam involving two organizations. Read More.

5Video: Attempted Burglary in Murfreesboro Causes $11K in Damages

 

On Dec. 4, 2023, multiple rocks were thrown at the business’s front door glass and side window, causing approximately $1,200 in damages. Read More.

