‘Wreaths Across America’ Event at Stones River National Cemetery Dec. 16

On Saturday, December 16, 2023, members of the Rutherford County community, as well as attendees from well outside of the local area, will gather at Stones River National Cemetery to pay honor as part of Wreaths Across America Day. The purpose of the national program being to “Remember the Fallen; Honor those who Serve; and to Teach our children of the value of Freedom.” The theme for the 2023 endeavor is, “Serve and Succeed.”

The commemorative event will begin at 11 AM on Saturday, December 16, at the national cemetery rostrum. Attendees are encouraged to arrive at least fifteen minutes early. Visitors will park near the visitor center and walk into the national cemetery. If you require special accessibility arrangements, please contact us at 615-893-9501. Drop-offs at the cemetery gate will not be permitted.

Offered through collaboration of the Stones River National Cemetery, a unit of the National Park Service, and the Smyrna Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol, the ceremony will include placement of specially designated wreaths for the respective branches of the nation’s armed forces, and POW/MIAs. All attending are invited to assist in placing more than 1,100 wreaths at selected gravesites following the ceremony.

For additional information about Stones River National Battlefield, please visit www.nps.gov/stri. You can learn more about Wreaths Across America at https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.