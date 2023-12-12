Fogo de Chão to Enter Tennessee With First Location in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn – Fogo de Chão, the internationally-renowned restaurant from Brazil that allows guests to make culinary discoveries at every turn, announced today that it has signed a lease agreement to open its first location in Nashville, Tennessee. The new 8,500-square-foot restaurant is scheduled to open in 2025 at Nashville Yards, a 19-acre mixed-use development celebrated for its thoughtful design, layered environment, and network of pedestrian pathways, open green spaces, and plazas. The restaurant will be located in the ground level of the development’s distinctive, centrally located Class A+ creative office building being developed by Southwest Value Partners and AEG.

Nashville, known as Music City, boasts a thriving and vibrant community comprised of year-round residents and visitors, making it an ideal city for Fogo’s first Tennessee location. 2023 has proven to be another strong year for Fogo with 22 new domestic and international leases signed and recent openings in key markets including Paramus, N.J., Providence, R.I., Huntington Beach, C.A., Thousand Oaks, C.A., Irving, T.X., and Emeryville, C.A., with more planned for later this year.

Designed in partnership with global architecture and design agency Harrison, the Nashville restaurant will showcase Fogo’s recent brand transformation with enhanced design and innovation platforms in a warm, timeless and approachable setting that reflects the local Nashville community. The restaurant will feature an expansive dining room centered around an open churrasco grill, offering guests a view of gaucho chefs butchering, hand carving, and grilling high-quality cuts of protein over an open flame. A Market Table will anchor the front of the grill and feature seasonal salads, fresh superfoods, cured meats, antipasti, and more. In the new restaurant, engaging social gathering spaces will be layered throughout Bar Fogo and the dining room to further enhance the guest experience and ambiance by providing inviting, conversational areas to linger and enjoy All-Day Happy Hour. Dry-aged meat lockers for in-house aging will display indulgent cuts such as a 32 oz. Long-Bone Tomahawk Ribeye, aged for a minimum of 42 days for rich flavor.

New menu innovations and enhanced dining experiences will accompany Fogo’s everyday offerings, including Weekday Lunch, Weekend Brazilian Brunch, Bar Fogo, Group and Private Dining, To-Go and Butcher Shop options in addition to Full-Service catering which includes on-site cooking with portable churrasco grills, gauchos, and a curated dining experience.

Fogo’s latest restaurant is a best-in-class culinary addition to Nashville Yards, a next-generation development that combines the finest elements of culinary, hospitality, restaurant, retail, office, entertainment, and residential living, all within one authentic and irreplaceable community. Anchored by Creative Artists Agency (CAA), the creative office building is the first of its kind in Nashville. Adjacent to the new state-of-the-art, 4500 capacity music venue and Amazon Nashville’s two office towers, the building has large 40,000+ square foot floorplates, soaring ceiling heights, and features best-in-class private amenities including meeting hubs, entertainment spaces, and a large outdoor vegetated deck overlooking Nashville Yards.

About Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão (fogo-dee-shown) is an internationally renowned restaurant that allows guests to discover what’s next at every turn. Founded in Southern Brazil in 1979, Fogo elevates the centuries-old cooking technique of churrasco – the art of roasting high-quality cuts of meat over an open flame – into a cultural dining experience of discovery. In addition to its Market Table and Feijoada Bar – which includes seasonal salads and soup, fresh vegetables, imported charcuterie and more – guests are served simply-seasoned meats that are butchered, fire-roasted and carved tableside by gaucho chefs. Guests can also indulge in dry-aged or premium Wagyu cuts, seafood a la carte, All-Day Happy Hour including signature cocktails, and an award-winning South American wine list, as well as smaller, sharable plates in Bar Fogo. Fogo offers differentiated menus for all dayparts including lunch, dinner, weekend brunch and group dining, plus full-service catering and contactless takeout and delivery options. For locations and more information about Fogo de Chão, visit fogodechao.com.

About Southwest Value Partners and Nashville Yards

Southwest Value Partners is a privately held real estate investment company that invests in institutional quality real estate located in growth markets throughout the United States. Southwest Value Partners has a disciplined and high energy approach to asset acquisition, operating execution, value creation, and asset disposition. To learn more about Southwest Value Partners, visit www.swvp.com. Nashville Yards is a 19-acre project located in the heart of downtown Nashville. When complete, the project will be a walkable, urban community featuring high-end hospitality offerings, including the 591-room luxury Grand Hyatt Nashville and the newly renovated Union Station Nashville Yards; exceptional retail and restaurant options; a world-class 4,500 capacity concert venue and entertainment offerings developed in partnership with AEG; and Class-A+ office towers and a creative office building anchored by Amazon Nashville and CAA, including a Class-A+ multi-tenant tower that will serve as the future headquarters of Pinnacle Financial Partners and Bass, Berry & Sims. The development will also offer 7+ acres of open plazas, courtyards, and green spaces. To learn more about Nashville Yards, visit www.nashvilleyards.com or follow @NashvilleYards on Twitter and Instagram.

About AEG

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, AEG is the world’s leading sports and live entertainment company. The company operates in the following business segments: Facilities, which through its affiliation with ASM Global, owns, manages or consults with more than 300 preeminent arenas, stadiums, convention centers and performing arts venues around the world; Music through AEG Presents, which is dedicated to all aspects of live contemporary music performances, including producing and promoting global and regional concert tours, music and special events and world-renowned festivals such as the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival; Real Estate, which develops world-class venues, as well as major sports and entertainment districts like Crypto.com Arena and L.A. LIVE, Mercedes Platz in Berlin and The O2 in London; Sports, as the world’s largest operator of high-profile sporting events and sports franchises including the LA Kings, LA Galaxy and Eisbären Berlin; and Global Partnerships, which oversees worldwide sales and servicing of sponsorships including naming rights, premium seating and other strategic partnerships. Through its worldwide network of venues, portfolio of powerful sports and music brands and its integrated entertainment districts, AEG entertains more than 160 million guests annually. More information about AEG can be found at www.aegworldwide.com.

