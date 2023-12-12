Experience Festive Entertainment at BNA this Holiday Season

Following the inaugural BNA Holiday Tree Lighting event held last month, Nashville International Airport® (BNA®) is continuing its festive spirit with a lineup of activities and performances for the holiday season, including:

Live musical performances – December 11, 14, 15, 17, 18, 20, 21, 22, and 24

Balloon artists – December 14, 15, 18, and 21

Four special appearances by Santa Claus – December 14, 15, 18, and 21

Holiday Carolers – December 15 and 21

Puppet Show – December 19

Guest appearance by Sandy Claus (Mrs. Claus) – December 20

Holiday gift wrapping – December 21

See below for the full lineup here: BNA Holiday Schedule 2023